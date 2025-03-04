SUBSCRIBE
enGene to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2025 | 
BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN or “enGene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, today announced that Ron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the “Investors” section of the enGene website at www.engene.com and will be archived there for 90 days.

About enGene

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 study, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS). Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

To learn more, please visit enGene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and BlueSky.

Contacts

For media contact:
908-577-4531
mediainquiries@grcomms.com

For investor contact:
investors@engene.com

