Endpoints News Announces the 2026 Winners of the Endpoints 11 Awards, showcasing biotech’s most exciting startups

LAWRENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Endpoints11--Endpoints News, the biopharma industry’s source for breaking news, exclusive reporting and smart analysis, today unveiled this year’s Endpoints 11 winners — honoring the most compelling startups in biotech.

This year’s list was picked from more than 150 nominations by industry leaders, marquee investors and at least one Nobel Prize winner — as well as dozens more companies sourced by our newsroom. Since late spring, Endpoints journalists have been researching candidates and debating who deserved to make the cut.

“The Endpoints 11 honors the most exciting young startups in biotech. The 11 companies on our list tell a story about where biotech is going, how innovation is evolving, and what it means to push forward the business of science,” said Endpoints Executive Editor Drew Armstrong. “Congratulations to all of our honorees.”

The winners include startups pursuing new approaches in gene therapy, CAR-T, oncology and cardiology, as well as companies working in longevity, AI and robotics, and novel ideas for drug development.

The winners of the 2026 Endpoints 11 awards are:

A full index of the winners can be found here. Past Endpoints 11 companies have gone on to major M&A transactions, IPOs and commercial drug launches.

Our winners were honored last night at our gala event in Boston. A replay of the event with additional, exclusive interviews will be available on Monday, Sept. 28.

About Endpoints

Endpoints News is the biopharma industry’s trusted news authority. As part of the Financial Times’ FT Specialist group, Endpoints publishes daily newsletters, delivers award-winning reporting on its website, hosts industry-leading events and builds products connecting and informing sophisticated business audiences. For more information, visit endpoints.news.

Drew Armstrong

Executive Editor

darmstrong@endpoints.news