EnClear Therapies, Inc. Secures Additional Funding to Advance Neuro-Oncology Innovations

Support from the Brain Tumor Investment Fund, a subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society, and Sontag Innovation Fund Strengthens Efforts in Pre-Clinical Development.

EnClear Therapies, Inc., an early-stage neurotechnology innovator, is excited to announce the successful closing of its latest financing round.

In this round, EnClear has expanded its neuro-oncology-focused funding base with investments from new partners including the Brain Tumor Investment Fund and the Sontag Innovation Fund. The round also saw continued support from existing investors such as Amgen Ventures, Founders Fund, Thiel Bio Fund, Tachyon Ventures, and BioVerge Fund.

This financing will expedite the development of EnClear’s groundbreaking technology within the Neuro-Oncology field, bolstering pre-clinical programs aimed at transforming the treatment landscape for central nervous system diseases.

Kirk Tanner, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the National Brain Tumor Society, remarked, “EnClear’s technology stands at the forefront of innovation in CSF management, for a high unmet need in neuro-oncology. We are excited to support EnClear in revolutionizing care for patients with brain and spine cancers.”

Scott Davis, Ph.D., Managing Director of the Sontag Innovation Fund, stated, “Access to the CNS for drug delivery, monitoring and diagnostic purposes continues to be a critical issue in neuro-oncology. We are thrilled to support EnClear and their efforts to innovate solutions in this area of high unmet need.”

Anthony DePasqua, CEO of EnClear Therapies, commented, “This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to innovate care for patients with CNS diseases. We are grateful for the support from our diverse group of investors and partners who share our vision of advancing treatments and improving patient outcomes.”

This achievement comes on the heels of securing over $5 million in non-dilutive funding through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), as well as strategic partnerships within the pharmaceutical sector.

EnClear Therapies is dedicated to pioneering solutions for central nervous system diseases through innovative neurotechnological strategies. Their flagship product, the EnTrega CSF Management Platform, leverages cutting-edge advancements to optimize therapeutic delivery and patient care in neuro-oncology and beyond.

The EnTrega platform is a proprietary system that leverages cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to optimize therapeutic residence time and efficacy, while also enabling therapeutic delivery, non-invasive patient monitoring, machine learning-enhanced safety protocols, and automated CSF sampling.

For more information, visit www.encleartherapies.com .

