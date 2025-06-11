Emsere’s New European Office is Now Open

Leiden, Netherlands – 11 June 2025 – Emsere is proud to announce the opening of its new European office and warehouse. A strategic move designed to better serve the needs of clinical trial teams around the world.

Why the Move Matters

By bringing all our EU teams under one roof, we’re creating stronger collaboration, faster decision-making, and closer alignment across departments.

This means a more seamless experience for you, from your first equipment request all the way through to trial completion.

Our new space isn’t just a fresh start, it’s a reflection of our commitment to delivering smarter, faster support to the teams moving equipment and solutions to clinical research forward.

Expanding our European footprint to serve you better.

We’ve significantly expanded our footprint. Our upgraded warehouse now offers over 5x our original capacity, marking a major leap in how we support clinical trials not just in Europe, but globally.

With more than 2,500 pallet spaces, our new facility gives us the scale to manage greater inventory, ensure faster fulfillment, and grow alongside your trials.

This expansion enhances our ability to support clinical research with the speed, scale, and reliability your global studies demand.

Enhanced Technical Capabilities

We’ve expanded our service areas - 2,500 m² dedicated to our Operations teams - enabling smoother workflows and improved cross-functional collaboration for equipment maintenance, testing, and calibration — all under one roof.

Stronger Global Network

With expanded operations in Europe, along with Operations in the US and Singapore, we offer true end-to-end logistics support across regions.

From customs clearance and regulatory coordination to local warehousing and fulfillment, our global network ensures your equipment arrives where it’s needed, on time and fully compliant.

Wherever your trial goes, Emsere goes with you.

50 years of know-how. A leadership team built for what’s next.

Our continued growth is powered by a new generation of leadership.

With over 50 years of combined experience, spanning both healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, Emsere’s leadership team brings a unique blend of operational expertise and clinical trial insight.

Together, they’re accelerating Emsere toward smarter, faster, and more customer-focused service, combining operational depth with a global outlook to support trials of all sizes, anywhere in the world.

What This Means for You

We’re not just another supplier. We’re your strategic partner.

Faster, smarter logistics

Reliable equipment availability

Enhanced service & calibration support

Global coordination across regions

Regulatory and customs expertise

All so you can focus on what truly matters: advancing research, completing trials faster, and getting life-changing treatments to patients — safely, efficiently, and on time.

Because behind every clinical trial, there’s a life waiting to change.

We’re proud of our new space, and even more excited to support your trials with renewed energy and resources.

📩 Let’s talk or schedule a visit. Email Emsere Info info@emsere.com

🔗 www.emsere.com