Empty Capsules Market Size to Hit $5.32 Billion by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

Global Empty Capsules Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.42 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.32 Bn exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032. The Empty Capsules Market is projected to experience robust growth throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing demand across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and dietary supplement industries. Capsules continue to gain popularity owing to their ease of consumption, precise dosage control, and ability to mask unpleasant tastes, making them an ideal and effective delivery medium for a wide range of active ingredients.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1328

Global Empty Capsules Market Key Takeaways

Gelatin capsules are expected to remain top-selling products, accounting for over three-fifths of the global empty capsules market share in 2025.

Pig meat gelatin capsules category is set to dominate the industry, capturing 30.7% of the market share by 2025.

Based on functionality, immediate-release capsules segment is slated to account for more than half of the global empty capsules market revenue share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 38.4% in 2025, is expected to continue leading the empty capsule industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for empty capsule manufacturers during the assessment period.

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Demand Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new empty capsules market analysis offers insights into key factors driving market growth. Increasing demand for empty capsules from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries is one such prominent growth driver.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are escalating the need for effective drug delivery systems. This is expected to drive demand for empty capsules during the forecast period.

Capsules have benefits like accurate dosing, easy swallowing, and protecting sensitive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This makes them a popular choice in drug formulation.

With increasing health awareness and a focus on preventive care, more people are using dietary supplements. Capsules, especially vegetarian and vegan ones, match consumers’ preference for clean-label and ethical products.

Also Read: Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032

Raw Material Constraints and Alternative Dosage Forms Limiting Market Growth

The global empty capsules market outlook looks promising, owing to rising adoption in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. However, raw material constraints and growing competition from alternative dosage forms might slow down market growth to some extent.

The availability of raw materials like gelatin and plant-based alternatives is a big concern. Issues like geopolitical problems, trade restrictions, or pandemics can disrupt supply chains, impacting production schedules and costs of empty capsules.

Soft gels, tablets, and other dosage forms pose competition to capsules. Rising adoption of these alternative dosage forms could lower overall empty capsules market demand during the forthcoming period.

Advancements in Capsule Formulation Creating Growth Prospects

Innovations in capsule design, such as sustained-release and enteric-coated capsules, are enhancing the bioavailability and targeted delivery of nutrients and medications. These advancements cater to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and specialized therapeutic applications.

There is also a shift towards plant-based alternatives as companies look to woo more and more eco-conscious customers. Development of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan capsules addresses the growing demand for vegetarian and halal-certified products. These innovations are expected to expand market reach and consumer base, unlocking new growth opportunities for manufacturers of empty capsules.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1328

Emerging Empty Capsules Market Trends

Growing preference for capsules over tablets and other dosage forms is a key growth-shaping trend in the empty capsules market. Capsules are becoming more popular because they are easy to swallow, dissolve quickly, and can mask bad tastes and smells. This makes them especially good for children and older adults, helping them take their medicine more easily.

Another notable trend is the rising popularity of flavoured capsules. Flavored empty capsules are increasingly used in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements to improve palatability.

Strategies like partnerships and collaborations are becoming popular in the empty capsules industry. Many empty capsules manufacturers are partnering with pharmaceutical companies to promote development of specialized capsule products like liquid-filled and dual-release capsules. This growing trend is expected to support market expansion.

Also Read: Inhalation Capsules Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Analyst’s View

“The global empty capsules industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rising demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer preference for capsules, and advancements in capsule formulation,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Empty Capsules Market

Event Description and Impact Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Description : The pharmaceutical industry is expanding, and personalized medicine is growing. o Impact: This is slated to increase demand for specialized capsule formulations and smaller batch productions. Regulatory Requirements for Capsules Description: Halal and Kosher certification requirements for capsules are expanding. Impact : Empty capsule manufacturers must comply with these standards to stay ahead of the curve. Technological Advancements in Empty Capsule Manufacturing Description : AI-driven quality control and automation are being used in capsule production. Impact : These technologies reduce production costs and improve consistency and quality of capsules.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in empty capsules market report include:

- Capsugel

- ACG Worldwide

- Qualicaps Inc.

- Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

- Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

- Kerry Inc.

- CapsCanada Corporation

- Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

- Suheung Co. Ltd.

- Roxlor LLC

- Medi-Caps Ltd.

- Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

- JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

- Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

· In June 2024, Lonza expanded its capsule product portfolio with the launch of the Capsugel Enprotect Size 9 capsule. This new capsule is designed to support the evaluation of candidate drugs, especially acid-sensitive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It enables consistent release of APIs in the small intestine without the need for additional enteric coating.

· In June 2023, BioDuro-Sundia and GS Capsule formed a strategic partnership at CPHI China in Shanghai. The collaboration focuses on advancing drug formulation technology, including areas such as formulation technology innovation and packaging material quality improvement.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1328

Market Segmentation

Product Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Gelatin Capsules



Non-gelatin Capsules

Functionality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Immediate-release Capsules



Delayed-release Capsules



Sustained-release Capsules

Material Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pig Meat Gelatin Capsules



Bovine Gelatin Capsules



Plant-based Capsules



Starch-based Capsules



Pullulan Capsules



Others

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical Companies



Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies



Clinical Research Organizations (CRO'S)



Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Also Read: Fast Melt Tablets Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd,

U.S.: + 12524771362

U.K.: +442039578553

AUS: +61-8-7924-7805

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com