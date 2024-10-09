EMINENT Services Corporation partners with CIAN Diagnostics and launches EMINENT Life Sciences to Enhance Healthcare Solutions

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMINENT Services Corporation, a distinguished clinical trial support and consulting expert, is excited to announce its partnership with CIAN Diagnostics, a leading provider of advanced diagnostics and lab testing solutions. This collaboration has led to the establishment of EMINENT Life Sciences, focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower clinical trial investigators.

EMINENT Life Sciences aims to streamline the clinical trial process and enhance the quality of care provided to patients and clinical trial subjects. By combining the extensive expertise of both CIAN Diagnostics and EMINENT Services Corporation the team offers a comprehensive suite of services including contract development and manufacturing, clinical trial logistics, regulatory compliance, laboratory solutions, and tailored clinical trial data analytics.

Clinical trial investigators benefit significantly from the services offered by EMINENT Life Sciences. The combined companies offer advanced technologies that seamlessly integrate advanced CLIA and CAP-certified clinical laboratory capabilities, state-of-the-art biorepository facilities, FDA-registered logistics expertise, and top-tier CRO support services. This best-in-class team enables investigators, researchers, contract research organizations, university systems, and government agencies to gain access to a one-stop solution for their needs, streamlining the research process and accelerating time-to-market for new discoveries and innovations.

EMINENT Life Sciences’ integrated approach, researchers benefit from enhanced sample management, precision diagnostics, efficient data analysis, and regulatory compliance support, ultimately fostering a more cohesive and productive research environment ensuring meaningful breakthroughs and the protection of public health. “We’re excited to combine our resources with EMINENT Services Corporation to create EMINENT Life Sciences,” said Sam Mullapudi, CIAN Dx CEO. “This partnership enhances our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that improve healthcare outcomes. By providing clinical trial investigators with the resources and support needed, we foster innovation and advance the field of life sciences.”

EMINENT Life Sciences is poised to reshape the landscape of clinical trials by addressing critical challenges faced by the industry. “EMINENT Life Sciences delivers more than 30 years of combined experience in support to large-scale clinical trials,” said Anbu Devasahayam, President, EMINENT Services Corporation. “Joining forces with CIAN Diagnostics gives EMINENT Services Corporation the added benefit of providing companion diagnostics, central laboratory services, and precision diagnostics important for delivering quality clinical trial data to investigators.”

EMINENT Life Sciences provides regulatory-compliant services in the United States and the European Union. Clients include the National Institutes of Health (National Institutes of Health (NIH) | Turning Discovery Into Health), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda Pharmaceuticals: Global Homepage), Emmes Clinical Services (Home | Emmes), Yale University (Yale University), Maryland Department of Health (Maryland Department of Health Home), and the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (nih.gov)). For more information about EMINENT Life Sciences and its services, visit www.eminentlifesciences.com.

