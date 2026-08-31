Emergent BioSolutions Awarded Government of Canada Standing Offer for NARCAN® Nasal Spray

Standing offer expands access to opioid overdose emergency treatment across participating federal, provincial and territorial organizations in Canada





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it has been awarded a standing offer by the Government of Canada, through a competitive procurement process, to supply NARCAN® Nasal Spray. The standing offer is effective from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2029, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

Under the standing offer, authorized federal departments, agencies, Crown corporations, provinces, territories and other designated public sector organizations across Canada may procure NARCAN® Nasal Spray through individual call-ups, helping support timely access to overdose reversal medication in communities nationwide.

"Canada continues to face a significant public health challenge from the opioid crisis and expanding access to naloxone remains a critical component of overdose response efforts," said Paul Williams, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. "We are proud that the Government of Canada has selected NARCAN® Nasal Spray under this standing offer, reinforcing our commitment to helping to protect and save lives."

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is designed to reverse the effects of an opioid poisoning in minutes and is the only 4 mg, intranasal naloxone spray in Canada with a shelf life of four years (48 months). This award follows an existing 5-year standing offer between Emergent and the Government of Canada set to expire in September 2026.

"As communities across Canada continue efforts to prevent opioid poisoning deaths, we remain focused on ensuring broad availability of NARCAN® Nasal Spray and supporting public health preparedness," added Danielle Portnik, vice president and general manager at Emergent. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with the Government of Canada to improve access to this lifesaving treatment."

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a pure opioid antagonist indicated for emergency use to reverse known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or severe central nervous system depression.

While NARCAN® Nasal Spray can be administered by a non-health care professional, it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical care. Always call 911 as soon as an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the availability and Canadian government procurement of NARCAN® Nasal Spray are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com