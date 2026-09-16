Elvinix Secures Exclusive License to Advance Novel Peptide Therapy Aimed at Restoring Insulin Production in Type 1 Diabetes

The company plans to advance the licensed GLP-1/gastrin dual-agonist peptide portfolio from Zealand Pharma as a disease-modifying therapy to regenerate and protect endogenous beta-cell mass in patients with type 1 diabetes.

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZEAL #BetaCells--Elvinix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a regenerative, disease-modifying therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced an exclusive license agreement with Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL), granting Elvinix the rights to develop and commercialize Zealand’s GLP-1/gastrin dual-agonist peptide portfolio.

Approximately 9.5 million people worldwide live with T1D, a number that rises each year.(1) Elvinix is developing a novel, disease-modifying therapy designed to regenerate and protect insulin-producing beta cells. Restoring insulin secretion in people with T1D could decrease the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetic complications and reduce the burden of insulin therapy.

Under the agreement, Elvinix gains an exclusive license to the GLP-1/gastrin dual-agonist patent families and an extensive package of preclinical data, giving the company a strong foundation for upcoming clinical development.

Elvinix was co-founded by a team that includes three world-renowned experts in diabetes and metabolic medicine, Dr. Alex Rabinovitch, Dr. Jay Skyler, and Dr. Alexander Fleming, who together bring decades of experience spanning beta-cell biology, clinical diabetes research, alongside development and regulation of metabolic therapies.

“This license gives us a peptide platform backed by years of rigorous preclinical work, freeing us to focus on what matters most: advancing a potentially first-in-class, disease-modifying therapy for type 1 diabetes. Patients have waited a long time for treatments that can change the course of this disease, and this is a meaningful step toward delivering one.”

Daniil Koshelev · Chief Executive Officer, Elvinix

Elvinix also expressed gratitude to the Zealand Pharma team for their generous support and expertise. The company is in preclinical development and is planning to advance its lead candidate toward clinical studies.

ABOUT ELVINIX

Elvinix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a regenerative, disease-modifying therapy for T1D, designed to restore and protect a patient’s own insulin-producing beta-cells. The company is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

ABOUT ZEALAND PHARMA

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about Elvinix’s strategy, the design and therapeutic potential of its product candidates, and its development plans. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Elvinix’s product candidates are investigational, have not been evaluated or approved by any regulatory authority, and may not demonstrate safety or efficacy in clinical studies. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Elvinix undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

(1) International Diabetes Federation, IDF Diabetes Atlas, 11th edition, and T1D Index Version 3.0 (2025).

Media & Investor Contact

Elvinix Inc. · 8 The Green, Ste A, Dover · Kent County, DE 19901, USA

Daniil Koshelev (CEO) · daniil@elvinix.com · https://elvinix.com/