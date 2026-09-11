Elutia to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15th

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michelle Williams, Chief Scientific Officer; and Matthew Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 15–16, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in plastic and reconstructive surgeries—one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons—through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

The presentation will begin at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and can be accessed live here. This presentation will take the place of our previously announced pre-recorded presentation. Elutia will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on September 15–16, 2026. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, conference attendees should visit H.C. Wainwright.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Elutia Investor Relations

ir@elutia.com