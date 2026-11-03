Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing exaluren for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, today announced that Sumit Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 9–11, 2026.

Presentation Details

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026



Time: 11:30–11:55 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Investors & Media page at link. A replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule product candidates designed to modulate the ribosome and promote readthrough of premature stop codons induced by nonsense mutations to enable the production of full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead product candidate, exaluren, is being developed for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, including nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and nonsense mutation autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Eloxx has also exclusively licensed its product candidate, ZKN-013, to Almirall, S.A., which is developing it for the treatment of rare dermatological diseases associated with nonsense mutations.

For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation in the conference and the development of its product candidates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "seeks," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's need for and ability to obtain additional capital; the uncertainty and expense of clinical development; the fact that results from preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Financials & Filings" page of the Company's website. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

Investor Relations



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



ir@eloxxpharma.com



(781) 577-5300

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SOURCE Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.