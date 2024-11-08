Ellis Bio Launches to Transform Epigenomics Research with SuperMethyl - Fast Kit Debut

Chicago, IL – Ellis Bio, a new biotech company spun out from The University of Chicago (UChicago), officially launches this week with a mission to revolutionize epigenomics research. Founded by Professor Chuan He, the John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor and an HHMI Investigator, Ellis Bio derives its name from Ellis Avenue, which intersects several of The University Chicago’s prestigious research labs, including that of Professor He. Ellis Bio aims to bridge pioneering academic discoveries with transformative tools for researchers worldwide.

The company’s first product, the SuperMethyl™ Fast Bisulfite Conversion Kit was launched at the Chicago Biomedical Consortium’s Chicago BioCapital Summit. This advanced kit achieves over 99.5% methyl conversion in less than 10 minutes—a significant improvement over competitors’ methyl conversion incubation times.

“The SuperMethyl - Fast kit provides researchers with a fast and reliable solution for bisulfite methyl conversion,” said Dr. Ruitu Lyu, Scientific Advisor at Ellis Bio. “As the demand for methylation biomarker discovery grows, particularly in fields like early cancer detection, our kit is poised to accelerate methylation workflows and drive epigenetic research.”

Ellis Bio is driven by Professor He’s pioneering contributions to epitranscriptomics and epigenetics, which were recognized with the Wolf Prize in Chemistry and membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. With a focus on translating academic research into practical solutions, Ellis Bio is positioned to lead innovation in epigenomic technologies, enabling researchers to push the boundaries of biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

The company’s operations in Chicago reflects its commitment to staying near the center of both its scientific origins and the supportive resources that the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Chicago Biomedical Consortium, and other Chicago biotech ecosystem partners. With the SuperMethyl™- Fast kit, Ellis Bio is poised to set new standards in DNA methylation analysis, supporting the rapid evolution of epigenomics research.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Diana West-Szymanski

Email: info@ellisbio.com

www.ellisbio.com