Elicio Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P Results at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

Keynote/plenary session and late-breaking poster presentation highlight additional data from Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial of camupepimut (ELI-002 7P) in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer

Additional preclinical poster presentation showcases an expanded application of the AMP-platform in an antigen-agnostic intratumoral treatment approach

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) (“Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that the Company will conduct a keynote/plenary presentation, as well as two poster presentations showcasing additional results from the randomized Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P study of camupepimut (ELI-002 7P) and an expanded antigen-agnostic intratumoral application of the AMP-adjuvant platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (“SITC”) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place November 4-8, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Presentation Details:

Keynote/Plenary Session

Title: Updates on Clinical Results from the AMPLIFY-7P Study of a Lymph Node-Targeted KRAS Vaccine

Presenter: Darrell J. Irvine, PhD, The Scripps Research Institute

Session Number/Name: 103: Thomas Waldmann Memorial Plenary Session: Cancer Vaccines, Current and Future

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:04 am MT

Location: Phoenix Convention Center – North Building – 300 Level – Halls BC

Late-Breaking Abstract Poster Presentation

Title: Seven valent mKRAS lymph node targeted amphiphile vaccine drives mKRAS-specific T cell responses that correlate with improved clinical outcomes in the AMPLIFY-7P randomized phase 2 trial

Presenter: Christopher M. Haqq

Abstract Number: 1186

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:30-1:30 pm MT and 6:40-8:10 pm MT

Location: Phoenix Convention Center – North Building -Lower Level – Exhibition Halls 4-6

Poster Presentation

Title: Direct intratumoral delivery of amphiphilic immunomodulators induces durable anti-tumor efficacy

Presenter: Martin Steinbuck

Abstract Number: 824

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 12:30-1:30pm MT and 6:40-8:10pm MT

Location: Phoenix Convention Center – North Building – Lower Level - Exhibition Halls 4-6

About the AMPLIFY-7P Phase 2 Study

AMPLIFY-7P Phase 2 is a randomized study evaluating camupepimut (ELI-002 7P) versus observation in patients with mutant KRAS-driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma following completion of standard locoregional therapy. The study enrolled 144 patients across 24 U.S. clinical sites.

About camupepimut (ELI-002 7P)

Camupepimut is an investigational, off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to generate immune responses against seven of the most common KRAS mutations. Camupepimut utilizes Elicio’s proprietary Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology to target mutant KRAS peptide antigens and an immune-stimulatory adjuvant directly to the lymph nodes, where adaptive immune responses are orchestrated.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical findings in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies.

Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunotherapy strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s camupepimut lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors.

Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid, commercial-scale manufacturing and rapid availability of drug to patients, especially in neoadjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches.

Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, which target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA.

These include statements regarding the timing and content of Elicio’s presentation at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting; the clinical activity, therapeutic potential and potential benefits of camupepimut (ELI-002 7P); the interpretation and potential implications of results and analyses from Elicio’s preclinical studies; the interpretation and potential implications of results and analyses from Elicio’s AMPLIFY-7P study, including the observation that mKRAS-specific T cell responses correlate with improved clinical outcomes; Elicio’s planned clinical programs, including planned clinical trials; the potential of Elicio’s product candidates and platform; the potential for pre-specified analyses to further characterize the clinical activity of camupepimut (ELI-002 7P); the potential benefits and effectiveness of off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches; the potential participation and presentation at upcoming conferences and medical meetings; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Elicio uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Such forward-looking statements are based on Elicio’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including camupepimut; the timing of initiation of Elicio’s planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability and presentation of data from Elicio’s clinical trials; the design and timing of future clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; and Elicio’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Elicio to predict all such factors, nor can Elicio assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

These risks are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Elicio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2026, as amended on April 29, 2026, Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, and Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2026, as updated by subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

Elicio Investor Relations Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com