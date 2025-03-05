Elegen Cuts Pricing for ENFINIA™ DNA, Expanding Access to Next-Generation Cell-Free DNA Manufacturing

Continued innovation of proprietary cell-free cloning technology has improved synthesis success rates, enabling pricing as low as $0.15 per base pair.





SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CGT--Elegen, a leader in next-generation cell-free DNA manufacturing, today announced a 25% reduction in price for ENFINIA™ DNA, making industry-leading long, complex, NGS-verified DNA more accessible to researchers and biotech innovators. This lowered pricing applies to both linear and plasmid ENFINIA DNA products for standard and complex sequence designs.

The price drop reflects efficiency gains from Elegen’s advanced cell-free cloning technology and new facility, where use of automation and machine learning have increased synthesis success rates. With these improved capabilities, Elegen can now deliver long, complex DNA as fast as 6-8 days with pricing as low as $0.15 per base pair, with further discounts for bulk orders.

ENFINIA DNA is uniquely manufactured cell-free, overcoming the limitations of conventional cell-based cloning methods. It delivers industry-leading DNA lengths (up to 7 kb linear, 18 kb plasmid) with unmatched speed and complexity. Every construct undergoes NGS verification for precision and immediate use in customer workflows.

“We fully expected to lower our pricing as our customer base grew and as we tightened efficiencies in our technology platform, enabling us to innovate faster, lower our cost of goods and pass that along to our customers,” said Mark Lasinski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Elegen. “With our continued investment in automation and process optimization, we’re delivering on our mission, enabling researchers to screen and optimize long, complex constructs faster, accelerating candidate selection and ultimately helping to advance discovery and development timelines.”

Earlier this year the company launched ENFINIA Plasmid DNA, a faster, cost-effective solution for clonal synthesis of long and complex genes. ENFINIA Plasmid DNA provides access to high-complexity clonal genes up to 15 kb, NGS-verified and shipped globally from Elegen’s U.S. facilities in as few as 10 business days.

With this pricing update, Elegen continues to drive innovation in synthetic biology, gene and cell therapy and mRNA vaccine development—empowering researchers with a reliable, unconstrained supply of DNA to accelerate discoveries and bring novel therapeutics to market faster.

For more information on ENFINIA DNA and updated pricing, visit ecommerce.elegen.com.

About Elegen

Elegen is bringing unique insights and technical innovation to create high-quality synthetic DNA faster, catalyzing the next revolution in the life sciences. The company is led by seasoned leaders with decades of experience developing novel and scalable approaches in molecular biology, chemistry and microfluidics. Elegen uses a proprietary microfluidics approach to build longer, higher-quality DNA on a faster timeline for agricultural, chemical, healthcare and pharma industries. Founded in 2017, Elegen is privately held and based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit elegenbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

