SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Electromed, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

June 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW PRAGUE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Electromed, Inc. announced that Jim Cunniff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed (NYSE American: ELMD) is a profitable and growing medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) airway clearance products, primarily for use in the home setting. Our flagship product, the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, is a differentiated device designed for patient comfort and ease of use. We believe the domestic market for HFCWO devices is largely untapped, with fewer than 15% of the approximately 824,000 patients diagnosed with bronchiectasis in the US currently using this non-invasive therapy.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: June 10, 11:30 AM ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

  • AccessNewswire

  • PCG Advisory

  • QuoteMedia

  • AGP

  • MZ Group

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

For More Information

Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Minnesota Events
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie