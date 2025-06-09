Electromed, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

Electromed, Inc. announced that Jim Cunniff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.



About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed (NYSE American: ELMD) is a profitable and growing medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) airway clearance products, primarily for use in the home setting. Our flagship product, the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, is a differentiated device designed for patient comfort and ease of use. We believe the domestic market for HFCWO devices is largely untapped, with fewer than 15% of the approximately 824,000 patients diagnosed with bronchiectasis in the US currently using this non-invasive therapy.



Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 11:30 AM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK



Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.



This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.



