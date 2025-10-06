SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 3, 2025

October 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that Jennifer Hayes will be joining electroCore, effective October 6, 2025, as the Company’s Vice President, Human Resources and Employee Success. The Compensation Committee of electroCore’s Board of Directors granted 10,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Ms. Hayes in connection with the commencement of her employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Ms. Hayes’ commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). One-third of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Ms. Hayes’ continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. Upon vesting, the RSUs shall be settled in shares of the Company’s common stock.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance. For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


New Jersey Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing businessman bringing personal items in box stock
Layoffs
BMS Continues New Jersey Layoffs, Bringing Yearly Total to Nearly 900
June 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel