Electra Therapeutics Appoints Chris Clark, CFA, to Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering a new class of precision medicines for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases and cancer, today announced the promotion of Chris Clark, CFA, to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Clark joined Electra in December 2025 as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance, bringing with him more than two decades of life sciences investment experience.

“Since joining Electra, Chris has played an instrumental role in shaping our capital strategy and strengthening our position within the healthcare investment community,” said Kathy Dong, Pharm.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electra Therapeutics. “As we advance ipsoprubart through its global registrational program in secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and expand our clinical pipeline of precision immune cell depletion therapies, Chris’ leadership, institutional investment experience, and understanding of the capital markets will be critical to guiding our financial and business strategies through our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Clark has more than 20 years of expertise evaluating and financing biopharmaceutical companies across therapeutic areas, stages of development and market capitalizations. Prior to joining Electra, he spent 18 years at RS Investments, a subsidiary of Victory Capital, where he served as Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst focused on healthcare and led investments in biopharmaceutical and life sciences companies across multiple fund strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Clark served as a Research Associate at TIAA-CREF, where he focused on global pharmaceutical companies, and as a Research Assistant at Dresdner RCM. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA).

“I am honored to step into this new and expanded role, working alongside our talented and passionate team to advance Electra’s strategic and financial priorities, progress our programs, and ultimately serve the many patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer who are in need of better treatment options,” said Mr. Clark.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering a new class of precision medicines for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases and cancer. The company’s novel approach targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP), a family of cell surface receptors whose expression is restricted to specific immune cell populations and increases upon activation, to enable selective depletion of disease-driving cells while preserving normal immune function. The company’s lead product candidate, ipsoprubart (ELA026), is a novel pan-SIRP monoclonal antibody currently in a global registrational program for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a severe hyperinflammatory syndrome for which there are no broadly approved therapies and survival has remained consistently poor over the past two decades. Ipsoprubart is also being evaluated in a clinical trial for T cell and natural killer cell malignancies. ELA822, the company’s second clinical-stage product candidate, is a novel SIRPγ-specific antibody being developed for a broad range of chronic T cell-mediated immune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Monique Allaire, THRUST

monique@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Sutton, THRUST

sarah@thrustsc.com