Elabscience® Launches Self-Developed PolyHRP-Streptavidin Conjugate for Low-Abundance Biomarker Detection in ELISA

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elabscience® Bionovation Inc. ("Elabscience®" or "the Company") today announced the launch of its self-developed PolyHRP-Streptavidin conjugate, a signal amplification reagent designed to improve enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) sensitivity for low-abundance biomarker detection. Using proprietary covalent polymerization technology, the reagent creates a one-to-many amplification structure that strengthens detection signals while maintaining low background interference.

Elabscience® developed its PolyHRP-Streptavidin conjugate to address a common ELISA challenge in which very low biomarker concentrations can make it difficult to increase signal output without also raising background noise. The product is built on a proprietary covalent coupling technique designed to create a more efficient amplification structure than traditional Streptavidin-HRP conjugates. In this process, a large number of highly active HRP enzymes are first polymerized to form a PolyHRP backbone, which is then conjugated to streptavidin. This one-to-many architecture increases the enzyme-to-protein ratio and enables cascade signal amplification which helps to improve assay sensitivity in low-abundance biomarker detection.

Dr. Yang Fei, General Manager of Elabscience®, commented: "Sensitivity and stability are critical requirements in ELISA reagent development, especially when researchers are working with low-abundance targets. With our self-developed PolyHRP-Streptavidin conjugate, we aim to provide researchers and assay developers with a reliable signal amplification tool that supports stronger detection performance, lower background interference and long-term reagent stability."

Validation data showed strong performance across several key measures. SEC-HPLC analysis of three independent batches demonstrated an approximately 90% product recovery rate, with a peak area coefficient of variation of 2.9%, indicating high batch-to-batch consistency. Nanoparticle tracking analysis also showed a narrow particle size distribution centered at about 155 nm which supports the uniformity of the PolyHRP-Streptavidin polymer structure.

In internal performance testing, Elabscience® PolyHRP-Streptavidin delivered strong signal intensity while maintaining low background signal. Accelerated stability testing at 37°C showed over 90% remaining activity after 11 days, demonstrating strong reagent stability under accelerated conditions. The product is also designed for broad compatibility across standard ELISA, high-sensitivity ELISA and competitive ELISA workflows.

The launch introduces Elabscience® PolyHRP-Streptavidin conjugate, Catalog No. E-ELIR-020, as a specialized ELISA accessory reagent within the Company's signal amplification portfolio. It is available in a 50 μL trial size, a 250 μL catalog format, and custom volumes above 1 mL. The product is stored at -20°C and has a shelf life of two years. Elabscience® also plans to introduce a ready-to-use PolyHRP-Streptavidin detection reagent to further support routine and high-throughput ELISA applications.

About Elabscience® Bionovation Inc.

Elabscience® Bionovation Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of research reagents and services for cell detection and life sciences applications. Its portfolio includes products for protein detection, immunoassays, metabolism analysis, and cell function research. Founded in 2011, Elabscience® serves customers in more than 150 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.elabscience.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE Elabscience® Bionovation Inc.