Eirion Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative aesthetic prescription products, today announced that the company will present at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy meeting taking place July 10 – 13, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Eirion's CEO & President, Jon Edelson, MD, will present the successful results of the first-in-human trial for once-daily topical ET-02 for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia during the session "Future of Dermatology Symposium: The New Skin Frontier: Innovation at the Intersection of Biopharma and Academia" that will take place on Thursday, July 10, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST.

"The AAD Innovation Academy is an excellent forum to present what's new and exciting in the field of dermatology," commented Dr. Edelson. "We are looking forward to presenting the results for our first clinical trial for ET-02 topical small molecule. Once-daily 5% ET-02 produced more hair growth after one month of treatment than twice-daily 5% topical minoxidil after four months of treatment as measured in its separate clinical trials. For most, minoxidil is considered the current 'gold standard' for the topical treatment of androgenetic alopecia. We are excited about what this could mean for the treatment of hair loss, a condition millions currently suffer with."

About Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing next-generation prescription products for aesthetic dermatology. Eirion currently has a rich pipeline of products focusing on treatments for androgenetic alopecia, hair greying, wrinkles, and primary axillary hyperhidrosis. In the future, Eirion plans to pursue additional indications that address other major unmet clinical needs for physicians and their patients.

To learn more about Eirion, please visit: www.eirionthera.com

Media Contact

Megan Driscoll



EvolveMKD



mdriscoll@evolvemkd.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eirion-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2025-american-academy-of-dermatology-innovation-academy-meeting-302492376.html

SOURCE Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.