eGenesis Appoints Dr. Jay Barth as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Barth brings over 25 years of industry experience within the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors leading clinical development of transformational therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the global organ shortage, today announced the appointment of Jay Barth, M.D., to the company's executive management team as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Barth joins eGenesis with over 25 years of industry experience in clinical development and medical affairs, most recently having served as CMO of Ascidian Therapeutics.

“Dr. Barth brings a wealth of expertise to our world-class team and will play a pivotal role in executing on our upcoming clinical objectives. His experience advancing transformative, novel therapies will be invaluable to our unique and novel scientific approach,” said Michael Curtis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, eGenesis. “We look forward to Dr. Barth’s contributions as we pursue our mission to develop safe and effective human-compatible organs that have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of organ failure.”

“I am excited to join eGenesis at such a pivotal time for the Company, with several key milestones ahead in the Company’s breakthrough approach to organ transplantation,” said Dr. Barth. “I look forward to building the company’s clinical capabilities, alongside a dedicated team, to advance these programs and address a large unmet need in transplantation.”

Dr. Barth’s industry experience spans multinational pharmaceutical companies as well as private and public biotechnology companies. Dr. Barth most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Ascidian Therapeutics, where he helped build the Clinical team and advance the company’s novel RNA Exon Editing technology into the clinic. Prior to this, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Lexeo Therapeutics, joining the company prior to the closing of its Series A round and helping to build a Clinical and Regulatory organization to support advancement of cutting-edge gene therapy research. Before his role at Lexeo, Dr. Barth was CMO of Amicus Therapeutics, where he was a member of the Executive Committee and significantly scaled the Development organization in support of advancing therapies for rare and orphan diseases, advancing multiple programs from Phase I through Phase IV. Prior to joining Amicus, Dr. Barth held roles of increasing responsibility at PTC Therapeutics, Inc., including Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. Earlier, Dr. Barth served as Executive Director of Clinical Research at Merck; as Vice President, Clinical Research and Medical Affairs at Altana Pharma US, Inc; and as Senior Director, Global Head of Gastroenterology Clinical Research at Eisai Medical Research Inc.

Dr. Barth earned his B.A. from Columbia University and M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Human Genetics and American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. Dr. Barth has featured authorship in numerous publications in the fields of medicine and clinical research.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach to develop safe, effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage. Its platform uniquely addresses cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via its proprietary genetic engineering platform to improve outcomes for patients in need of a transplant. With demonstrated preclinical success, eGenesis is advancing programs in kidney transplantation, acute liver failure, and heart transplantation. Learn more at www.egenesisbio.com. Follow us @egenesisbio.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

eGenesis

kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com