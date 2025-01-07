SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.


Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:15 a.m. PT. Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, will also participate in the conference. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact: Amy Hytowitz, 949-250-5070
Investor Contact: Mark Wilterding, 949-250-6826

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset illuminates the tall skyscrapers of San Diego, California
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in California
January 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac