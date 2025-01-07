Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.





Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:15 a.m. PT. Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, will also participate in the conference. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts



Media Contact: Amy Hytowitz, 949-250-5070

Investor Contact: Mark Wilterding, 949-250-6826