Editas Medicine Announces Proposed Public Offering - May 26, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Editas Medicine.

Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-277471) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2024, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-3 Registration Statement and Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Form S-3 Registration Statement, each filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025, and declared effective on March 21, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor New York, New York 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, at (800) 645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the proposed offering, the anticipated terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions relating to the offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties related to whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and common stock warrants, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the captions “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, the Company’s preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed on the date of this press release, and other filings the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts: ir@editasmed.com media@editasmed.com