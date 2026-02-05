SUBSCRIBE
Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on February 12, 2026

February 5, 2026 
BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Behrad Derakhshan, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewise-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-guggenheim-emerging-outlook-biotech-summit-2026-on-february-12-2026-302679536.html

SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics

