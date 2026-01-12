EDETEK to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Accelerating Clinical Development through AI-Powered R&D Cloud Ecosystem and Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a global leader in digital clinical platforms and AI-powered solutions, announced today that Jian Chen, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy and Business Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The company presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 5:30 pm at the Westin St. Francis.

The presentation will outline EDETEK's strategic roadmap and innovations that are transforming clinical development, including the R&D Cloud Ecosystem, therapeutic accelerators such as ONCO+, BioStat.AI, Agentic AI, and other AI solutions and services.

"EDETEK is committed to driving innovation that accelerates clinical development and improves quality," said Jian Chen, CEO of EDETEK. "Our platforms deliver measurable impact for sponsors and CROs by reducing complexity and enabling smarter, faster decisions."

"We are building solutions that transform clinical operations and development to create sustainable value for patients, sponsors, CROs and investors," added Dr. Shakthi Kumar, CSBO. "EDETEK's AI-powered platforms simplify complexity, speed timelines, enhance regulatory compliance, and support data-driven decisions that improve outcomes and efficiency."

Why It Matters



The global clinical trials market is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2030, driven by increasing complexity, regulatory demands and the need for faster drug development. AI adoption in clinical research is accelerating, with estimates suggesting that up to 50 percent of trial processes will be automated through AI by 2030. EDETEK's AI-powered platforms position the company at the forefront of this transformation, offering scalable solutions that reduce timelines, improve compliance and unlock significant cost efficiencies for sponsors and CROs.

Webcast and Replay



EDETEK will consider webcast and replay requests made via its website for a limited time following the event. To schedule a meeting during JPM, visit www.edetek.com.

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK provides AI-powered platforms and clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies worldwide. The company serves more than one hundred and twenty biopharma clients across four continents with a focus on innovation, interoperability and quality in clinical development. EDETEK's platforms and services have supported over 50 successful regulatory filings.

Disclaimer:



This release may include statements regarding future plans, strategies and anticipated benefits of EDETEK's platforms. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change without notice.

