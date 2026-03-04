SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date:                Wednesday, March 25th

Time:                 8:30 a.m. EDT

Domestic:          1-800-579-2543

International:      1-785-424-1789

Passcode:         EDAP

Webcast:         https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751611&tp_key=27ba007fb5

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics, and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and the United States as a leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists, with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Investor Contacts
Investor Relations
EDAP TMS SA
investor.relations@focalone.com


Earnings Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Earnings
Keytruda Hangs On to Best Seller Crown as GLP-1s Gain Ground
March 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong