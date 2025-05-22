Ed Chidsey Appointed President of Inovalon’s Insights Business Unit

An Accomplished Executive with Deep Experience in Complex Data, Analytics, and Software Businesses Takes the Helm

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the appointment of Ed Chidsey as the President of Inovalon’s Insights Business Unit.

Chidsey has over 30 years of experience with the majority spent leading global technology and information businesses at S&P Global and IHS Markit. In his new role as leader of Inovalon’s Insights Business Unit, Chidsey is responsible for the Company’s real-world data and evidence offerings informed by Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry®, the healthcare industry’s largest primary source dataset.

“Ed Chidsey is a highly accomplished executive with deep commercial expertise and a proven track record leading and scaling complex data and analytics businesses,” said Adam Kansler, CEO of Inovalon. “As a collaborative leader known for driving growth and delivering top-tier performance, Ed’s wealth of leadership experience will further strengthen Inovalon’s ability to make a meaningful impact on our customers and the patients they serve.”

Prior to joining Inovalon, Chidsey was Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Data, Valuations, and Analytics business for S&P Global’s Market Intelligence division, where he oversaw a $1 billion business with over 2,000 global employees. He was previously responsible for IHS Markit’s Information Services business when it was acquired by S&P Global, and spent more than a decade with JP Morgan Chase in various roles across the markets, asset management, and private banking divisions.

“I’m thrilled to join Inovalon at such a pivotal time when unlocking the full potential of data has never been more important,” said Chidsey. “Data holds the power to improve and transform healthcare in a multitude of ways. Inovalon's unparalleled data assets and deep analytic capabilities uniquely position our solutions to empower customers with the intelligence they need to drive smarter decisions and ultimately improve patient and financial outcomes.”

For more information on Inovalon’s approach to enabling the power of data to improve healthcare outcomes and economics, visit www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 90 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 696,000 clinical settings, and 409 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

