New GPU-powered system reduces whole-genome processing time from hours to minutes, unlocking population-scale genetic discovery and accelerating rare disease drug development
San
Francisco, CA — Ecotone AI today announced Embarrassingly_FASTA, a
breakthrough genome-processing framework that dramatically reduces the cost and
time required to process whole-genome DNA. The system lowers commercial
preprocessing costs from approximately $100 per genome to under $1, while
cutting processing time from more than 15 hours to roughly 35 minutes.
This
advance removes one of the most persistent bottlenecks in modern genetics: converting
raw DNA sequences into analysable data at scale. “DNA
sequencing has become fast and affordable but processing the sequencing data
has remained expensive and slow, inhibiting progress,” said Dr. eMalick G.
Njie, founder of Ecotone AI. “Embarrassingly_FASTA changes that equation. For
the first time, it becomes practical to store raw genomes and recompute them
continuously as better references, tools, and models emerge.” By
combining GPU acceleration, systems-level optimizations, and ephemeral cloud compute
previously considered impractical for genomics, Embarrassingly_FASTA makes
population-scale reanalysis economically viable. This allows researchers to
retain original DNA data rather than locking themselves into partial, irreversible,
static results. Ecotone
demonstrates that this speed and affordability enable population-scale studies
previously out
of reach. Analyses of both human genomes and a widely studied model organism
reveal that genetic
diversity continues to grow as more individuals are included—especially in
humans, where much
variation remains unexplored.
Removing
this constraint lays the groundwork for more accurate models of genetic
diversity, disease risk, evolution, and human health. By
removing a key barrier to large-scale genomics, Embarrassingly, FASTA lays the
groundwork for more
accurate models of genetic diversity, disease, evolution, and human health. This
is a key pillar for quickly loading and training geographically rich libraries
of genomes in contemporary
World Genome Models-large AI systems trained on global representations of genomes
to learn how genetic variation causes disease. Embarrassingly_FASTA furthers
obtaining genetic mechanisms that are the basis of medications for over 10,000
rare genetic diseases. Manuscript:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.02.02.703356v2 About
Ecotone AI Using
cutting-edge AI, Ecotone is building foundational models to unearth genetic
mechanisms that unlock cures for thousands of rare genetic diseases. To
learn more or discuss partnerships and investment opportunities, visit
www.ecotone.ai or contact emalick@ecotone.ai
GitHub: https://github.com/ecotoneservice/Embarrassingly_FASTA
