E2 (Endovascular Engineering) Raises $80 Million Series C to Advance Next-Generation Thrombectomy Platform as Pulmonary Embolism Treatment Evolves

Gilde Healthcare and Norwest co-led round to commercialize the Hēlo® Thrombectomy Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on advancing the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), today announced an oversubscribed $80 million Series C financing co-led by Gilde Healthcare and Norwest, with participation from existing investors including Santé Ventures, 415 Capital, S3 Ventures, Panakès Partners, M&L Healthcare Investments, as well as the two existing undisclosed strategic investors and a new global strategic investor.

The new financing supports commercialization of E2's novel Hēlo® Thrombectomy Platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, the third leading cause of cardiovascular death.

The Hēlo® Platform was designed to address the limitations of legacy systems and features a patented dual-action mechanism that integrates aspiration with mechanical clot disruption. The system delivers large-bore performance through a small-profile catheter, enabling efficient single-pass procedures. E2's integrated platform is designed to support procedural efficiency and clinical performance as adoption of mechanical thrombectomy continues to expand.

"This is a pivotal milestone for E2 as we continue our mission to improve options for patients and physicians in the VTE space," said Dan Rose, chief executive officer at E2. "We are incredibly proud of the capabilities of the Hēlo® Platform, and this financing enables us to build a strong commercial organization while continuing important investments in R&D and Operations."

This investment marks Gilde's return to the VTE category, having previously led Inari Medical's Series C commercial financing and remained a key investor until its successful acquisition by Stryker. This reflects strong conviction in E2's differentiated approach and the potential of the Hēlo® platform to shape the next generation of thrombectomy technology.

"E2 represents the type of innovation we look for - technology that meaningfully advances clinical care and has the potential to define a category," said Geoff Pardo, general partner at Gilde Healthcare. "We believe the Hēlo® Platform addresses unmet needs in thrombectomy and are excited to support E2 as they scale toward commercialization and broader clinical impact."

"Pulmonary embolism is a complex and often life-threatening condition, and there remains a need for more effective procedural solutions," said Zack Scott, M.D., general partner at Norwest. "We are impressed by E2's leadership team and their thoughtful approach to building a scalable commercial organization. E2's technology will become the platform of choice for treating pulmonary embolism with mechanical thrombectomy, and we look forward to supporting their next phase of growth."

Both Scott and Pardo will join the E2 Board.

About Endovascular Engineering, Inc.



Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2"), is commercial-stage medical technology company focused on advancing the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE). The company is developing and deploying solutions designed to improve clinical outcomes and procedural efficiency in clot removal, aimed at addressing the complex challenges in VTE intervention. E2 is backed by leading investors including Norwest, Gilde Healthcare, Santé Ventures, 415 Capital, S3 Ventures, Panakès Partners, and M&L Healthcare Investments.

Hēlo® Thrombectomy System - Indications for Use

The Hēlo® Thrombectomy System is indicated for: The non-surgical removal of emboli and thrombi from pulmonary arteries and venous vasculature. The system allows for injection, infusion, and/or aspiration of contrast media and other fluids into or from blood vessels. The Hēlo® Thrombectomy System is intended for use in the peripheral veins and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts these devices to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, please refer to the Instructions for Use for complete product indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, potential adverse events, and detailed instructions for use.

For more information, please visit www.e2helo.com and follow us on LinkedIn @E2-EndovascularEngineering.

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SOURCE E2