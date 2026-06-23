Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Barry Greene to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Barry Greene to its Board of Directors. Mr. Greene brings more than three decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience and a track record of building and scaling innovative companies from development through commercialization across rare diseases, neuroscience, and oncology.

“Dyne is approaching a planned transformation into a commercial biotechnology company. In anticipation of potential product launches and revenue generation, we are expanding and strengthening the Board as we partner with John and the management team,” said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne’s Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture. “On behalf of the entire board, I welcome Barry to Dyne and look forward to working with him to maximize patient and shareholder value.”

“Over the last two years, Dyne has shown compelling clinical and regulatory momentum and has the potential to meaningfully change outcomes for people living with neuromuscular diseases,” said Barry Greene. “The company’s progress against the longstanding challenge of oligonucleotide delivery to muscle and the central nervous system, together with advancement of its lead program toward potential approval, positions it at an important inflection point. I look forward to joining the Board and supporting the team as it works to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

“Barry understands what it takes to translate innovation into a scalable, high-performing biotechnology business,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne Therapeutics. “He has led organizations through periods of rapid growth, including the launch of multiple important therapies for rare diseases. Barry will be a valuable partner as we execute with discipline and continue building the capabilities needed for value creation and long-term success.”

Mr. Greene served as chief executive officer of Sage Therapeutics from December 2020 to July 2025, where he led the company’s strategic focus on brain health disorders, including advancing key late-stage assets and the launch of a novel treatment for postpartum depression. Prior to Sage, he spent nearly two decades at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, including as president and chief operating officer, helping build the company into a fully integrated, multi-product biopharmaceutical organization and supporting the development and commercialization of the first RNA interference (RNAi) therapies. Earlier in his career, he served as general manager of oncology at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he led global strategy and execution for the oncology business, including the approval and launch of VELCADE® (bortezomib).

Mr. Greene currently serves as lead independent director of Karyopharm Therapeutics, where he has served on the board of directors since 2013, and also served on the boards of Sage Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics.

Mr. Greene holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and served as a Senior Scholar at Duke University’s Medical School and Fuqua School of Business.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCETM platform, including its potential to deliver to muscle and the central nervous system, expectations regarding the timing and outcome of interactions with and submissions to global regulatory authorities and launch of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen, also known as DYNE-251), constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and initial data from early clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and the regulatory approval process, including the availability of accelerated approval pathways; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353

Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938