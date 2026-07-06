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Dx&Vx (DXVX) Partners with Over 40 Global Companies at BIO USA, “Focused Discussions on Overseas Out-Licensing Deals”

July 6, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • Oral obesity drug with world-first mechanism of action unveiled, drawing strong on-site interest
  • Following successful Phase 1 clinical results, global discussions on OVM-200 expand
  • Meetings with over 40 companies, including major pharmaceutical companies, out-licensing now within reach

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dx&Vx has successfully expanded its global partnering initiatives at the BIO International Convention 2026 (BIO USA), raising the visibility of its overseas out-licensing opportunities.

Dx&Vx (DXVX, KOSDAQ: 180400), a specialized medical diagnostics and drug development company, announced on July 1st that the company conducted partnering meetings with over 40 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at BIO USA, which took place in San Diego from June 22-25.

BIO USA is the world's largest biotechnology business event, drawing more than 20,000 participants from pharmaceutical companies and investment institutions worldwide, and serves as the premier partnering event for active discussions on technology transfer, joint development, and strategic investment.

During a 13-minute corporate presentation session, the company featured its key pipelines, drawing strong responses from participants. Kevin Kwon, CEO of Dx&Vx, delivered the presentation, introducing the company's anti-cancer drug candidate (OVM-200), oral obesity drug candidate, and nucleic acid/LNP stabilization platform (KRNA), as well as two pipelines from its subsidiary Avixgen: a dry eye disease (DED) treatment candidate (AVI-4015) and a blood–brain barrier penetration platform (ACP).

OVM-200 drew especially strong interest from global partners at this event, building on the successful Phase 1 results that UK-based associate, Oxford VacMedix (OVM) presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May. Follow-up discussions expanded rapidly as a result.

The company's oral obesity drug candidate, introduced as "the world's first irreversible GLP-1 receptor agonist," also drew considerable attention. This mechanism is currently being developed by Dx&Vx alone worldwide, and its differentiated efficacy attracted strong interest, leading to multiple follow-up partnering meetings.

Kwon said, "The results of our meetings with over 40 companies, including major pharmaceutical companies, are quite promising" and "As our overseas out-licensing outcomes take shape, the company will maintain focus and momentum through to signing."

Participants attend a Dx&Vx corporate presentation at BIO USA.

 

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SOURCE Dx&Vx

Collaboration Asia Events Pipeline BIO
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