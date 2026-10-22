DuPont Launches AmberChrom™ SIL Silica Gel for Chromatography to Advance Manufacturing of GLP-1 and Other Peptide Therapeutics

New silica-based chromatography media helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers achieve demanding purity targets while supporting integrated purification workflows from crude purification through final polishing

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of DuPont™ AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel, a new reverse phase silica-based solution designed to support the purification and manufacture of peptide therapeutics, including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. The addition of AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel expands DuPont's bioprocessing purification portfolio with reverse phase silica technology designed for demanding peptide separations and final high-purity polishing.

As demand for peptide therapeutics continues to rise, particularly for treatments targeting chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and recently expanding into oncology treatments, biopharmaceutical manufacturers face increasing pressure to develop efficient purification processes capable of delivering high yields and demanding purity levels at commercial scale. As therapies such as GLP-1 receptor agonists continue to drive growth in this area of downstream processing, advanced purification technologies play a critical role in ensuring product quality and performance. Reverse phase silica media is widely used as a core purification step, helping remove impurities from crude peptide mixtures before subsequent polishing stages.

Available in both C8 and C18 chemistries, AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel is designed to provide the high resolution, stability, and scalability required for demanding peptide separations. The media can be used across multiple stages of purification, helping manufacturers address diverse impurity profiles and process requirements.

"AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel provides customers with a high-performance reverse phase purification option that can be used independently or integrated with other chromatography technologies," said Hadi Fares, Ph.D., Bioprocessing Application Scientist for DuPont Water Solutions. "Every peptide purification challenge is different. By expanding our portfolio with silica-based purification technology, we can help customers develop workflows that address their specific purity requirements and manufacturing goals while providing the technical support needed to scale with confidence."

By combining AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel with AmberChrom™ XT chromatography resins, along with other products in the portfolio such as AmberChrom™ TQ1 and AmberChrom™ CG resins, biopharmaceutical manufacturers can integrate silica and polymeric chromatography technologies within a single purification workflow, helping optimize purity, yield, and recovery while simplifying purification strategy development across multiple stages of manufacturing.

Application studies have demonstrated that AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel delivers competitive purity and yield performance while maintaining stability under conditions commonly used for peptide purification. Designed to support both process development and manufacturing scale-up, the media helps manufacturers maintain consistent purification performance as production requirements evolve. Additional studies have shown enhanced purification performance when AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel is used in conjunction with AmberChrom™ XT chromatography resins, providing customers with greater flexibility when optimizing purification workflows and helping them achieve demanding purity targets.

Learn more about DuPont™ AmberChrom™ SIL silica gel and the broader DuPont bioprocessing portfolio.

With over 80 years of expertise in adsorbents and ion exchange resins, DuPont delivers advanced bioprocessing solutions that can accelerate and enhance the discovery and production of small molecule synthetics, oligonucleotides, and peptides, as well as diagnostics, by enabling complicated separations that help companies achieve their vision to manage and treat diseases.

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SOURCE DuPont