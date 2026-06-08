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Press Releases

Drug Discovery Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 80.27 Billion by 2035

June 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Nova One Advisor, the global drug discovery technology market size is calculated at 32.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 80.27 billion by 2035 with a remarkable CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2035.

The drug discovery technology market is undergoing a major transformation, shifting from traditional phenotypic screening approaches to targeted, mechanism-based interventions. This evolution is replacing trial-and-error methods with integrated high-throughput platforms and AI-driven technologies, improving efficiency and accuracy in early-stage drug development. The change is largely driven by the need for higher predictive validity and reduced failure rates in preclinical studies.

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Advancements in target validation have significantly improved this stage of drug discovery, turning what was once a major bottleneck into a more efficient and data-driven process. These innovations are accelerating the development of novel therapeutic candidates, particularly in complex disease areas such as oncology, immunology, and genetic disorders.

Key Takeaways

·         By product, the genomics segment held a dominant position in the market with a share of 25% in 2025.

·         By product, the proteomics segment is the fastest growing between 2026 and 2035.

·         By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held a dominant position in the market with a share of 55% in 2025.

·         By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment is the fastest  growing between 2026 and 2035.

·         By region, the North America region held a dominant position in the market with a share of 38% in 2025.

Market Overview: The Digital Engine of Drug Development

The drug discovery technology market focuses on the innovative methodologies needed to progress a drug from initial laboratory development to preclinical evaluation. This market encompasses the foundational infrastructure, rather than the final pharmaceutical products. It includes software, laboratory techniques, and automated platforms that biotech companies use to identify, screen, and optimize therapeutic candidates, fueled by key innovations such as High-Throughput Screening, AI, machine learning (ML), genomics, and computer-simulated testing.

AI Target Identification Leading a New Era of Precision Discovery: Major Potential

AI is transforming drug discovery by shifting the process from manual trial-and-error methods to high-velocity predictive modeling. By integrating machine learning with multi-omics data, researchers can now identify novel biological targets and predict drug-protein interactions with unprecedented accuracy. This approach significantly decreases the time and cost associated with the hit-to-lead phase, facilitating the development of personalized therapies for complex diseases like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders that were previously considered undruggable.

The Translation Barrier in Clinical Development: Major Limitation

Despite advancements in early discovery, the biopharmaceutical market faces a significant translational gap, where preclinical candidates often fail during human trials due to the biological complexity of human systems and the unpredictability of long-term genomic safety. Additionally, high research and development costs, stringent regulations, and a lack of standardized protocols contribute to costly late-stage failures and substantial financial losses.

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Drug Discovery Technology Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2026

USD 35.76 Billion

Market Size by 2035

USD 80.27 Billion

Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035

CAGR of 9.4%

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

Segments Covered

By Product, By End-user, By Region

Market Analysis (Terms Used)

Value (USD Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)

Regional Scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; the Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Promega Corp., QIAGEN N.V., Revvity Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

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Drug Discovery Technology Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global drug discovery technology market in 2025. This leadership is primarily due to substantial investments in pharmaceutical research and development, the presence of leading biotech companies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Significant funding from private venture capital and government agencies facilitates rapid technological innovation and clinical trials. Notable companies such as Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge drug discovery platforms.

The U.S. plays a central role in this region, with a biopharmaceutical ecosystem thriving on a collaborative model, supported by federal agencies like the NIH and ARPA-H that fund early-stage research. Academic institutions and a strong venture capital market provide additional support. Leading technology and biotech companies also supply the necessary infrastructure for new drug design and lead generation.

In January 2026, NVIDIA and Eli Lilly and Company announced a joint investment of up to $1 billion over five years to establish a new AI co-innovation lab in the Bay Area. This initiative will bring together experts to develop continuous learning systems that integrate both wet and dry labs, utilizing NVIDIA BioNeMo to enhance pharmaceutical research and development.

 Canada also plays a significant role in the North American region, due to its extensive universal healthcare data and strong government funding. Initiatives like the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy emphasize investments in predictive modeling and machine learning, with key hubs in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver collaborating with U.S. partners in precision medicine and virtual screening.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to cost-effective operational services, a large and genetically diverse patient population, and aggressive government investments in biotech infrastructure. Hosting over half of the global population, this region offers extensive and varied patient cohorts for clinical trials. Countries like China have implemented expedited approval systems for innovative drugs, while Japan and South Korea prioritize localized trial data to promote domestic research.

India is a major player in the Asia Pacific market, serving as an effective and cost-efficient hub for preclinical and clinical research. The country significantly shortens research and development timelines by leveraging its skilled scientific talent. By utilizing vast patient datasets and advanced digital infrastructure, integrating artificial intelligence into biotechnology. This marks a transition from being a major exporter of pharmaceuticals to a leading force in novel drug discovery.

In October 2026, India achieved a milestone by developing its first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, to treat resistant respiratory infections. This antibiotic, developed by the Department of Biotechnology in collaboration with Wockhardt, emphasizes the importance of creating a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem, with advancements in AI in Hemophilia gene therapy.

China, on the other hand, leads the global landscape in AI-driven drug discovery. This leadership is supported by aggressive patent generation and substantial government-backed investments in genomics and high-throughput screening. With unparalleled research infrastructure and a dynamic commercial ecosystem, China quickly transforms biotech startups into clinical therapeutics, positioning itself to dominate the future of novel medicine.

Drug Discovery Technology Market: Segmental Analysis

By Product Analysis

The genomics segment led the drug discovery technology market in 2025. This dominance is largely driven by its ability to reduce compound testing failures, enhance target identification, and enable precision medicine. Genomic data systematically identify novel drug targets and disease mechanisms, ensuring preclinical validation before costly clinical trials. Genomic testing allows researchers to analyze DNA variations, leading to treatments that are tailored to specific patient populations with fewer adverse side effects.

The proteomics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This segment’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Proteomics shortens the pharmaceutical pipeline by quickly identifying protein targets, mapping interactions, and assessing drug toxicity. It allows pharmaceutical researchers to gain insights into the molecular pathways of diseases, enabling them to identify precise protein targets for small molecules and biologics.

By End-User Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2025. This success is primarily attributed to outsourcing early-phase clinical testing, channeling large research and development budgets into precision medicine, and adopting AI-driven platforms to streamline complex research pipelines. Biotech pipelines are increasingly focusing on targeted oncology, cell and gene therapies, and RNA-based drugs. Companies are actively forming strategic alliances with software and platform developers to enhance their capabilities.

The research and academic institutes segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is largely due to advancements in target validation, basic disease modeling, and computational biology. These institutions conduct foundational studies that map new disease pathways, essentially serving as incubators for novel drug targets. They heavily invest in high-throughput screening, synthetic biology, and AI-driven protein modeling to push the boundaries of biochemical research.

Drug Discovery Technology Market Companies

·         Agilent Technologies Inc.

·         AstraZeneca Plc

·         Amgen Inc.

·         Bayer AG

·         Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

·         Bruker Corp.

·         Danaher Corp.

·         General Electric Co.

·         Eli Lilly and Co.

·         GlaxoSmithKline Plc

·         Merck KGaA

·         Illumina Inc.

·         Novartis AG

·         Promega Corp.

·         Novo Nordisk AS

Key Government Initiatives Supporting the Drug Discovery Technology Market

Initiative

Implementing Agency

Focus Area

PRIP Scheme

Dept. of Pharmaceuticals

Accelerates research in high-priority therapeutics and builds academic Centers of Excellence.

BioE3 Policy

Dept. of Biotechnology (DBT)

Promotes Bio-AI hubs and high-performance biomanufacturing to boost translational drug research and development.

National Biopharma Mission

DBT / BIRAC

Bridges industry and academia to fast-track biopharmaceutical discovery and early development through global standards.

AI-Assisted Drug Discovery

CSIR

Uses advanced deep learning and computational pipelines to cut costs and enhance accuracy in identifying novel drug targets.

Drugs and Pharmaceutical Research (DPRP)

Dept. of Science and Technology (DST)

Supports collaborative research integrating publicly funded research institutions with the pharmaceutical industry to facilitate new drug development.

Recent Developments in the Drug Discovery Technology Market

·         In December 2026, the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute launched AI Kongming in Beijing, an AI-driven platform aimed at enhancing drug development efficiency from target discovery to clinical candidates. It focuses on addressing major global health issues like tuberculosis and malaria and is open to global academia and industry collaboration. Ding Sheng, the institute's director, emphasized urgent global health needs.

·         In January 2026, Nvidia and Eli Lilly announced a partnership to establish a $1 billion AI drug discovery lab in the San Francisco Bay Area. This facility will combine Lilly’s scientific expertise with NVIDIA’s AI capabilities to accelerate the drug development process using NVIDIA's BioNeMo platform and next-gen Vera Rubin AI chips. Both companies aim to revolutionize drug discovery by leveraging large datasets and powerful AI models.

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Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2035. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the drug discovery technology market.

By Product

·         Genomics

·         Proteomics

·         Bioinformatics

·         High-throughput screening (HTS)

·         Others

By End-user

·         Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

·         Academic and research institutes

·         CROs

By Region

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia Pacific

·         Latin America

·         Middle East and Africa (MEA)

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About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

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