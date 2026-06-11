Dr. Oladayo Oyelola Joins TrialAssure’s Advisory Board to Support Clinical Trial Transparency Strategy

TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, today announced the appointment of Oladayo O. Oyelola, PhD, SC (ASCP), to its Advisory Leadership Team. In this role, Dr. Oyelola will support TrialAssure’s clinical trial transparency strategy and provide guidance on the continued advancement of solutions that help sponsors meet global disclosure, registration, results reporting, and data sharing requirements.

Dr. Oyelola brings more than 30 years of experience across pharmaceutical research, clinical development, regulatory operations, and global clinical trial transparency. He most recently served as Senior Director and Global Head of Clinical Trial Information Disclosure at Daiichi Sankyo, where he developed and led enterprise-wide strategy and operations supporting compliance with global transparency and data sharing requirements.

“Oladayo has built an extraordinary level of respect across the clinical trial transparency community through his leadership, depth of expertise, and commitment to responsible disclosure,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer at TrialAssure. “His thought leadership has helped shape how organizations approach transparency strategy, operational readiness, and global compliance. We are honored to welcome him to TrialAssure’s Advisory Leadership Team as we continue helping the industry move transparency forward.”

Throughout his career, Oladayo has developed and implemented disclosure strategies aligned with EMA Policy 0070, Health Canada PRCI, Japan, China and other global mandates. His experience includes overseeing clinical trial registration, results disclosure, and data sharing activities across major portfolios, as well as building policies, processes, and training programs that support consistent and compliant global clinical trial disclosure operations.

His appointment comes as global transparency requirements continue to grow in scope and complexity, creating an increased need for strategic guidance, operational consistency, and technology-enabled approaches that help sponsors manage disclosure obligations across regions.

“During my time as a TrialAssure customer, I saw firsthand the company’s commitment to practical, responsible, and effective clinical trial transparency solutions,” said Dr. Oyelola. “I have long respected the team’s expertise and am pleased to join the Advisory Leadership Team to support its continued work helping sponsors strengthen disclosure strategy and global transparency operations.”

Oladayo’s expertise also spans medical and technical writing, regulatory submissions, and the development of enterprise-level training programs. His perspective will support TrialAssure as the company continues to advance its technology, services, and thought leadership across clinical trial transparency and disclosure.

“Oladayo understands clinical trial transparency from every angle, including the scientific, regulatory, and operational demands sponsors face,” said Koppolu. “That perspective will help guide our continued work to build practical solutions for global disclosure teams.”

To learn more about TrialAssure, visit www.trialassure.com.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com