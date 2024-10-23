Dr. Makoto Kuro-o, Pioneer of the Klotho Anti-Aging Gene, Joins Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. as Scientific Advisor

Discoverer of Klotho gene further strengths KLTO Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a leading biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene therapies for aging and age-related diseases, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Makoto Kuro-o to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kuro-o, a distinguished Japanese physician-scientist, is widely recognized as the pioneer behind the discovery of the Klotho gene, often referred to as the “anti-aging gene.” While conducting groundbreaking research at the National Institute of Neuroscience in Tokyo, Dr. Kuro-o and his team identified the Klotho gene while studying mice engineered to overexpress a gene linked to premature aging. This landmark discovery revealed that Klotho plays a key role in regulating aging processes. Mice deficient in the Klotho gene exhibited accelerated aging, while those with overexpression of the gene experienced extended lifespans, positioning Klotho as a potential therapeutic target for age-related conditions.

Klotho Neurosciences’ CEO, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, warmly welcomed Dr. Kuro-o, expressing deep admiration for his pioneering contributions to aging research. “Dr. Kuro-o’s discovery of the Klotho gene revolutionized our understanding of the biology of aging. His insights will be invaluable as we work to develop our patent-protected secreted form of Klotho (s-KL) as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. We are confident that his involvement will significantly accelerate our efforts to bring s-KL-based therapies to clinical trials and ultimately to patients.”

In response to his appointment, Dr. Kuro-o expressed his enthusiasm: “I am honored to join the Scientific Advisory Board at Klotho Neurosciences. The innovative work being done with s-KL, the company’s patented secreted form of Klotho, is truly impressive. I am excited to collaborate with the other members of the Scientific Advisory Board to advance this promising therapeutic approach.”

Dr. Kuro-o’s contributions to Klotho Neurosciences will support the company’s mission to develop cutting-edge therapies that target the biological mechanisms of aging and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a patented secreted form of the anti-aging Klotho gene (s-KL) to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. The company’s current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

