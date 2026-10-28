Dr. Bobak Parang Announced as Recipient of Rising Tide/LUNGevity Research Award for Overcoming Drug Resistance

$600K+ investment leverages combination of FDA approved treatments to overcome drug resistance in EGFR-positive lung cancer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking clinical trial aimed at overcoming drug resistance in EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), supported by LUNGevity Foundation and Rising Tide Foundation for Clinical Cancer Research, seeks to address a critical challenge in lung cancer treatment and advance new therapeutic options for patients.

Approximately 15% of patients with NSCLC in the US and 35% of patients from East Asia have tumors with a mutation in the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) gene that drives cancer growth. There are multiple generations of targeted treatments called tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that are effective at stopping growth in these tumors.

However, tumors eventually develop drug resistance to TKI treatments and begin to grow again. This drug resistance is caused by drug-tolerant persister (DTP) cells that adapt and evolve to evade treatment.

Through strategic investment and partnership, LUNGevity and Rising Tide Foundation for Clinical Cancer Research (RTFCCR) are proud to support an early-phase clinical trial with the goal of overcoming drug resistance and revolutionizing outcomes for patients with EGFR-positive NSCLC.

"Patients with EGFR-positive lung cancer need a way to halt drug resistance, so they can stay on their current treatment longer. And they need it soon," said Karolina Werynska, PhD, Senior Scientific Program Manager of the Rising Tide Foundation for Clinical Cancer Research. "We are proud to partner with LUNGevity to support research with the potential to make a tremendous impact on the lives of patients living with EGFR-positive lung cancer."

The recipient of the RTFCCR/LUNGevity Award for Overcoming Treatment Resistance is:

Researcher: Bobak Parang, MD, PhD



Institution: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center



Project: Targeting FER to eradicate drug-tolerant persister cells in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer



Total Award: $620,000

Through this clinical trial, Dr. Parang aims to develop a way to overcome drug resistance to osimertinib, a highly effective TKI for EGFR-positive NSCLC, by strategically combining it with another drug that is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Alectinib is a TKI approved by the FDA to treat ALK-positive NSCLC. It also inhibits a gene called FER, which is known to be activated in DTP cells. Dr. Parang hypothesizes that inhibiting FER with alectinib will eradicate DTP cells and prevent resistance to osimertinib. If successful, this clinical trial will provide a new, well-tolerated treatment regimen for patients with stage IV EGFR-positive NSCLC with the potential to turn a life-threatening disease into a chronic condition.

"Researchers often find it challenging to find funding for early phase clinical trials. This work brings hope to patients and their families by breaking ground on a new area of science that otherwise may not be explored," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of LUNGevity Research "LUNGevity is excited to partner with Rising Tide to support a clinical trial with a strong scientific backbone and the potential to revolutionize patient care."

About Rising Tide for Clinical Cancer Research

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, the Rising Tide Foundation for Clinical Cancer Research (RTFCCR) is a charitable, non‑profit organization dedicated to advancing patient‑centered clinical cancer research. Its mission is to support innovative clinical trials that lead to less toxic therapies, earlier detection, and improved quality of life for cancer patients, with a strong focus on projects that address real patient needs and deliver meaningful impact on survival and well‑being.

Learn more at: www.risingtide-foundation.org

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. While many organizations focus on one aspect of lung cancer, LUNGevity works across research, advocacy, and patient support, because lasting progress requires connecting all three.

As the largest nonprofit funder of lung cancer research in the United States, LUNGevity drives progress in early detection, more effective treatments, and the next generation of researchers. We empower people diagnosed with lung cancer and their caregivers with scientifically vetted information, resources, and community and advocate for policies that improve access to screening, biomarker testing, treatment, and high-quality care for all.

By connecting scientific discovery, patient experience, and advocacy, we help ensure research reflects what patients need, breakthroughs reach the people who can benefit from them, and patient voices help drive meaningful change.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 19 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.









More than 229,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.









It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.









More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.









Only 29.5% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65%.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-bobak-parang-announced-as-recipient-of-rising-tidelungevity-research-award-for-overcoming-drug-resistance-302921344.html

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation