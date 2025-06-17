Dr. Adam S. Arthur Joins inTRAvent Medical as the Chief Clinical Strategy Officer to Lead Clinical Strategy and Guide Platform Development

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inTRAvent Medical, a medical device company dedicated to bringing intra-operative imaging and navigation to the bedside to improve neurosurgical procedures, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, as Chief Clinical Strategy Officer (CCSO). In this role, Dr. Arthur will lead the company’s clinical strategy for the upcoming launch of inTRAvent’s platform for external ventricular drain (EVD) placement, SOLOPASS®, while guiding the development of additional minimally invasive applications.

Dr. Arthur brings a wealth of experience to inTRAvent Medical, with a distinguished career in both open cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery. As the James T. Robertson Endowed Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and a practicing neurosurgeon at Semmes Murphey Clinic, he has been at the forefront of neurovascular treatment advancements. His leadership in clinical trials, including the pivotal WEB-IT, STEM, and MIND studies, underscores his commitment to advancing innovation to improve patient outcomes.

inTRAvent’s FDA cleared SOLOPASS® delivers real-time ultrasound imaging during EVD placement procedures, integrating frameless fixation with a rigid guidance system designed to support precise localization and navigation in critical-care environments.

“Bringing advanced neuronavigation featuring real-time imaging to the bedside has the potential to change the standard of care for EVD placement,” Arthur said. “Importantly, this platform also creates a pathway for minimally invasive approaches to treating intracranial hemorrhage – without the need to move critically ill patients from the ICU.”

The SOLOPASS system, designed from inception for the critical-care setting, combines 2D and 3D ultrasound imaging, AI, and trajectory guidance to provide real-time intra-procedural localization and navigation – avoiding the limitations of traditional systems, which rely on preoperative images that can become unreliable and no longer reflect actual anatomy due to brain shift or evolving pathology.

“Dr. Arthur’s exceptional expertise and forward-thinking approach to neurosurgery make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said inTRAvent Medical’s CEO, Adam Barner. “His insights will help guide the continued clinical development of our SOLOPASS® platform to address significant unmet clinical needs.”

