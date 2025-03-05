Dovetail Genomics Certifies CNAG as First Certified Service Provider in Europe

Expanding Access to High-Quality Omni-C Services Across Europe and Beyond

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a global leader in Hi-C genomic services, is pleased to announce the inclusion of the Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico (CNAG) as the newest member of the Dovetail® Certified Service Provider (CSP) program. Located in Spain, CNAG is the first Certified Service Provider in Europe, offering researchers unparalleled access to high-quality Dovetail® services.

The Certified Service Provider program highlights Dovetail Genomics’ commitment to increasing the accessibility and quality of linked-read data through trusted service labs. The program sets rigorous standards of proficiency and data quality that service labs must meet to achieve certification. Researchers accessing services from certified labs are assured of reliable, high-quality data crucial for generating haplotype-resolved genome assemblies, mapping the 3D genome, and discovering genetic variants across a range of disease states.

“We look for excellence and reliability in our partners and with the Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico we have found this in abundance,” said Miles Collier, Director of Sales, EMEA at Dovetail Genomics. “We are delighted that they have chosen to become the first Certified Service Provider for genomic analysis in Europe and look forward to continuing to work with the lab into the future.”

Located in Barcelona, Spain, CNAG has long been recognized for its pioneering role in genomic research, offering state-of-the-art sequencing and analysis support to researchers in Catalonia, Spain, and across the globe. CNAG’s certification ensures that academic, translational, and clinical researchers, as well as biopharma and contract research organizations (CROs), have access to Dovetail’s leading-edge Omni-C® technology for their genomic analysis needs.

“We are proud to join the Dovetail Certified Service Provider program, highlighting our commitment to quality and our expertise in providing Hi-C technology to the international research community,” said Marta Gut, Head of CNAG´s Sequencing Unit. “Our inclusion in this program highlights CNAG’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality results that drive scientific discovery.”

By achieving Dovetail® Omni-C® certification, CNAG further enhances its ability to deliver reliable, high-quality genome assemblies and advanced Hi-C genomic services, helping researchers gain deeper insights into complex genomic structures. CNAG’s inclusion in the Certified Service Provider program also highlights Dovetail Genomics’ commitment to expanding global access to its innovative Hi-C technologies. To learn more or explore certification opportunities, visit www.dovetailgenomics.com .

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics is a linked-read technology company that unlocks access to the genome at an unparalleled level. Through Dovetail Genomics’ proprietary technologies, we provide access to epigenetics, genetic variation, and genome assembly using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches to generate long-range information from short-read sequencing data, capturing unseen genomic features as they exist in the cell. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics’ unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large genetic variation detection,chromosome assembly, and haplotype phasing in the fields of population genomics, human disease, and drug discovery. Through our services and assay kit offerings, Dovetail Genomics is ready to partner with you to elevate your genome research to a new level. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit. Follow Dovetail on Bluesky (@dtgenomics.bsky.social) or X/Twitter (@DTGenomics).

About CNAG

Spain

The Centro Nacional de Analisis Genómico (CNAG) was created on 2009 as a centre of reference for genomics and a key part of the scientific infrastructure required to advance biomedical and genomics research in Catalonia and. The mission of the center is to carry out genome projects aimed at improving the health and quality of life for people to promote genomics and to ensure Spanish competitiveness in the areas of biomedicine and biology as well as the agrifood sector. CNAG has cutting-edge genomic technologies, supported by high-performance data processing. CNAG conducts over 1,000 research projects annually, providing genomic sequencing and analysis for a wide network of national and international institutions and research centers. For more information:. Follow CNAG on X/or

