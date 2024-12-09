DNAnexus and Panomics Join Forces to Deliver Comprehensive, Interactive Multi-omics Data Solutions for Biopharma Organizations

Researchers can conduct large-scale transcriptomics and proteomics data analyses on secure, cloud-based platform to accelerate biomarker discovery and drug repurposing applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiomedicalData--DNAnexus, Inc., provider of the leading enterprise platform for precision health data, and Panomics, Inc., provider of AI-powered omics data management and discovery for biopharma, today announced a strategic collaboration that will provide biopharma organizations with a comprehensive multi-omics data management and analysis solution. The integrated offering will improve transcriptomics and proteomics data analysis workflows for biomarker discovery and drug repurposing.





As part of the collaboration, Panomics’ suite of interactive data analysis tools and advanced analytics capabilities will be added to DNAnexus’ Cohort Browser. This will allow biopharma researchers to conduct large-scale, interactive analyses of complex, multimodal data sets in a secure and compliant cloud-based environment. The ability to dynamically filter, visualize, and query the data will help identify important patterns and uncover actionable insights.

“DNAnexus has built the world’s most secure precision health data platform for biopharma enterprises,” said Radu Andrei Tanasa, founder and CEO of Panomics. “The combination of our technologies will help researchers conduct real-time analyses that will accelerate drug discovery timelines and make it easier to identify potential repurposing candidates by searching for similar biological signatures.”

Today, DNAnexus has more than 45,000 registered users across 48 countries and actively manages more than 105 petabytes of complex clinical, genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborators. Its comprehensive enterprise platform for precision health data meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“DNAnexus and Panomics are working together to provide biopharma researchers with a comprehensive and interactive experience for managing multi-omics data and advancing precision health,” said Thomas Laur, CEO of DNAnexus. “This collaboration is another example of how we continue to enhance our platform and provide our customers with the most advanced tools to unlock the valuable information hidden in large-scale multi-omic datasets.”

About Panomics

Panomics is a privately held biotechnology research company that was founded in 2022. The company integrates data sets from genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to increase understanding of biological systems. The cutting-edge SaaS and PaaS platform was designed to revolutionize how biopharma companies manage, process, and extract valuable insights from complex multi-omics samples to help accelerate drug discovery and development. For more information, visit www.panomics.bio.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus, the enterprise platform for precision health data, is on a mission to accelerate the development, approval, and delivery of personalized treatments. Building on more than 15 years of bioinformatics innovation and genomics expertise, DNAnexus powers a connected data ecosystem trusted by the world’s precision health leaders. This flexible ecosystem makes omics and real-world data accessible, actionable, and secure while unlocking insights that improve patient lives. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus on social media.

