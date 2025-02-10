DNA Sequencing Market Size Leads by 21.69% Healthy CAGR to Hit $107.63 Billion by 203

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global DNA sequencing market size was calculated at US$ 15.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach about US$ 107.63 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.69% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the DNA sequencing market is driven by the increasing investments in genomics research and rising technological advancements.

Market Overview

The DNA sequencing technique is used to determine the nucleic acid sequence, i.e., the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing provides biological information that further helps in understanding the functioning of genes and other components of the genome. DNA sequencing is widely used in fields like medical diagnosis, forensic biology, biological research, biotechnology, biological systematics, personalized medicine, drug discovery, and virology. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising interest and investments in studying various biology-related fields. In forensic science, DNA sequencing is helpful in the identification of forensics or paternity testing. The growing prevalence of different diseases like cancer and genetic disorders and the rising geriatric population across the world are further contributing to market expansion. In addition, rising investments in research and development and favorable government policies supporting genomic research are boosting the adoption of DNA sequencing.

Major Trends in the DNA Sequencing Market

Technological Advancements:

Continuous technological advancements are transforming the field of genomics. The speed is the noticeable improvement in DNA sequencing methods caused by technological advancements. Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and third-generation sequencing decode genetic information faster, helping healthcare professionals make informed decisions. These techniques enable parallel processing that helps in analyzing genetic information from multiple fragments of the DNA simultaneously. These innovative technologies further help the bioinformatics field with data storage and efficiently analyze data faster than previous-generation technologies.

Rising Investments in R&D Activities:

The market is witnessing exponential growth due to the rising funding for research and development activities from the public and private sectors alike. This helps research organizations concentrate on building technical expertise and infrastructure for the betterment of DNA sequencing capabilities. The strategic collaborations between the research organizations, academic institutes, and government or commercial entities help accelerate research activities. Research funding further drives innovation and helps develop new technologies for efficient sequencing. Moreover, governments are allocating more funds to genomics research, which drives market growth.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine:

With the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, the demand for personalized medicine is rising at an unprecedented level, boosting the growth of the market. DNA sequencing helps healthcare professionals to understand the genetic profile of individual patients. This helps in developing personalized treatments. Furthermore, rising investments in drug discovery and development support market growth.

Regional Stance

North America’s Stronghold in the DNA Sequencing Market

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024 by capturing the largest share. The presence of well-established research organizations and the easy accessibility to advanced DNA sequencing technologies are major factors that support the region’s market dominance. The U.S. is leading the market in the region. This is mainly due to the increasing investments in research programs by the U.S. government. The country is at the forefront of research activities.

The U.S. government has taken initiatives to support genetics research in the country by establishing the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) under the country’s National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NHGRI supported a total of 445 research project grants in 2024. In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer, the high demand for personalized medicine, and the well-established healthcare sector contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Asia’s Role as a Powerhouse in the Market

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the DNA sequencing market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rising government expenditure to improve the healthcare system and increasing research and development activities. Governments of Asian countries are supporting genomics research by launching various projects. For instance, the 'GenomeIndia' project is poised to make India a global hub for genomic research.

Countries like Japan, China, and India are expected to play an important role in the Asia Pacific DNA sequencing market. In Japan, the healthcare infrastructure is advanced, and the country has a strong history of research capabilities. The country's healthcare institutions and research organizations are already adopting advanced sequencing technologies, especially for cancer research and precision medicine. Moreover, a Japanese research study reached a milestone of 100,000 genomes in December 2024 under the Tohoku Megabank Organization (ToMMo) project.

China’s growing healthcare infrastructure, driven by rapid technological advancements, is poised to drive regional market growth. Research institutions in China regularly participate in large-scale sequencing projects, and domestic companies are focusing on developing innovative sequencing technologies. Favorable government policies and rising investments in genomics are also supporting the market. Furthermore, increasing investments to accelerate the development of precision medicine influence the market.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of consumables, such as reagents, purification solutions, buffers, and sequencing kits, since they play a key role in DNA sequencing. The lower cost of consumables makes them more accessible to end-users. Moreover, the rising investments in genomics research bolster the segment's growth. As the number of genomics-related research increases, so does the need for consumables that support DNA sequencing.

Technology Insights

The next generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for DNA and RNA sequencing. This technology is widely preferred for its scalability, speed, and high throughput. NGS provides rapid and accurate results, helping healthcare professionals and researchers identify various diseases. In addition, NGS is gaining immense popularity in clinical diagnostics, contributing to segmental growth.

On the other hand, the third-generation sequencing segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to its superior advantages over NGS technology, such as improved speed, accuracy, and high efficiency. The third-generation sequencing technology allows for efficient diagnosis and helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions.

Workflow Insights

The sequencing segment dominated the DNA sequencing market in 2024 since sequencing is a crucial step of DNA sequencing where the nucleotides are read on a sequencer. Sequencers generate vast amounts of data in the sequencing process to better understand human health and disease treatments. The increasing investments in drug discovery and development can positively impact the segment. On the other hand, the data analysis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Data analysis plays a crucial role in DNA sequencing and interpreting outcomes. The data generated is then interpreted by bioinformatics tools.

Application Insights

The oncology segment led the market in 2024. A significant increase in the number of cases of cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and about 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease. This highlights the need for early detection. However, the utilization of DNA sequencing help predicts the occurrence of cancer through genetic testing. This segment is expected to continue its dominance over the studied period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for targeted treatments to reduce the overall burden of cancer. In addition, rising government investments in cancer research drive segmental growth.

End-use Insights

The academic research segment registered dominance in the DNA sequencing market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased participation of academic institutions in research projects. The rising funding for research programs from private and public organizations is fueling the academic research segment growth. On the other hand, the clinical research segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The segmental growth is attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The DNA sequencing market continues to expand rapidly, as market players are focusing on bringing innovations in sequencing technologies. Key players operating in the market include Agilent Technologies, Element Biosciences, Genewiz, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen, MGI, OncoDNA, Oxford Nanopore, PacBio, Perkin Elmer, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Wasatch BioLabs. These companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and innovations to expand their footprints.

In March 2024, Kian Sadeghi, the CEO of Nucleus Genomics, a New York-based startup, said that he wants to bring the power of whole-genome sequencing to the world. He also added, “I realized that an accessible health platform that uses genomics and lifestyle data to analyze disease risks could have made a life-changing impact on my family, and that’s what we want to build for everyone. That’s what Nucleus can be.”

Recent Developments

• In February 2025, a team of researchers at the University of Toronto, Canada, created an innovative method that uses DNA sequencing to measure metabolites. This method enables accurate and rapid analysis of biological compounds like sugars and hormones that are crucial for human health.

• In October 2024, MGI and OncoDNA announced they joined forces to provide laboratories with a streamlined NGS workflow for implementing comprehensive genomic profiling OncoDEEP Kit in clinical practice.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Consumables

• Services

• Instruments

By Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

• Third Generation DNA Sequencing

• Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Sanger Sequencing

By Workflow

• Sequencing

• Data Analysis

• Pre-Sequencing

By Application

• Oncology

• Consumer Genomics

• Clinical Investigation

• Forensics & Agrigenomics

• Reproductive Health

• HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

• Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

• Others

By End-use

• Academic Research

• Clinical Research

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

