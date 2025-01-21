DNA Nanobots Adds John C. Byrd, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board to Help Guide Its Next Generation DNA Nanoparticle Targeted Drug Delivery Platform

Renowned clinical cancer researcher brings robust experience in leading translational efforts for multiple FDA approved cancer therapeutics

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Nanobots, a biotechnology leader in DNA nanoparticles engineered for targeted therapeutics, announced today that Dr. John C. Byrd, M.D., has joined its scientific advisory board (SAB). Byrd is an internationally recognized physician scientist who played significant roles in the translational research and development of several impactful new therapies in blood cell cancers. Byrd has collaborated with DNA Nanobots founding scientists for over 10 years and will continue to help guide the pre-clinical development. Byrd brings the translational expertise to develop DNA Nanobots’ own therapeutic products pipeline and advise on customizable solutions for biopharma partners to improve targeted delivery of therapeutic payloads (see https://dnananobots.com/BPP).





Dr. Byrd is Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati and holds the Gordon and Helen Hughes Taylor Chair, previously a Distinguished University Professor at Ohio State. Byrd is currently a principal and Chief Medical Officer of Beat AML, an LLC of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Byrd has over 600 publications and leads a translational laboratory focused on hematologic malignancies, including AML and CLL. Dr. Byrd had critical roles in clinical development and FDA approval of numerous therapeutic agents including breakthrough medicines, rituximab and ibrutinib.

“I am excited to formalize my long-term relationship with DNA Nanobots and its scientific founders as a member of its scientific advisory board. I believe that their programmable DNA nanoparticle technology offers great promise to improve the way oncology drugs and immunotherapies are designed and developed to create more effective therapies,” Byrd said.

DNA Nanobots recently licensed a portfolio of intellectual property on DNA origami for biomedical applications from The Ohio State University, invented by Dr. Carlos E. Castro, Ph.D., Professor and Ralph W. Kurtz Chair in Mechanical Engineering, and researchers in his lab. Castro, who is also on the SAB, said “We’ve had a great working relationship with Dr. Byrd for over ten years, and he has been instrumental in guiding our Nanobot platforms for pre-clinical development. We look forward to his expertise and collaboration.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have Dr. John Byrd on our team to advise on the pre-clinical development of our own cancer therapeutics, inform clinical trial design, and regulatory strategies, and on improving performance for our biopharma partners,” said DNA Nanobots CEO, Jim Lynch, Ph.D. “Many therapeutics work in the lab but fail in the clinic, and we aim to improve the odds.”

DNA Nanobots is a platform biotechnology company pioneering customizable DNA nanoparticles to address targeted drug delivery. We engineer custom tissue-targeted solutions for partners to deliver a variety of therapeutics, while developing our own pipeline for cancer and rare diseases. For more information on how DNA Nanobots is revolutionizing therapeutics development and delivery, visit https://dnananobots.com.

