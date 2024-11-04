DNA Methylation Market Size to Hit USD 6.26 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global DNA methylation market size was exhibited at USD 1.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 6.26 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.The increasing number of cancer cases globally is expected to drive the market growth

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8933

DNA Methylation Market Key Takeaways:

· Microarray segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.29% in 2024.

· Sequencing segment is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

· Enzymes segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 35.9% in 2024.

· Instruments & software segment is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

· Clinical research segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 40.3% in 2024

· The diagnostic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 47.0% in 2024.

· The Research and academia segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

· North America dominated the DNA methylation market in 2024.

DNA methylation market deals with techniques to advance research in core areas of chronic disease treatment. The continuous reduction in treatment costs alongside the simplification of product approvals is also driving the market growth. In addition, significant backing for research and development achieved via financial support remains instrumental in generating fresh opportunities for market growth. DNA methylation continues to present promise in innovating research in major areas of treating chronic conditions.

The process of identifying potential biomarkers and analyzing DNA methylation guides scientists in gaining vital information about gene regulation. Unusual DNA methylation has been connected to various disease processes, such as cancer, obesity, and other diseases. It also provides the potential for use in agronomic research in identifying reactions to environmental preferences, drought, and extreme temperatures.

In addition, various high-throughput methods such as next-generation sequencing and microarrays have made it possible to manage research on genome-wide methylation profiling. These advanced technologies offer an understanding of the functional impacts of variation and provide methods for comprehending the importance of DNA methylation.

DNA Methylation Market Growth Factors

• The increasing government support for research and development activities with direct funding continuously creates major opportunities and further contributes to propelling market growth.

• The next-generation technology and advanced technology and declining cost of treatment with streamlining of product approvals are expected to enhance the market growth.

• The growing research activities in biomarker discovery and personalized medicine and increasing applications in both clinical settings and research are further anticipated to drive the growth of the DNA methylation market.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8933

Report Scope of DNA Methylation Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.99 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 6.26 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 13.6% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Segments Covered Technology, Product, Application, End use, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key Companies Profiled New England Biolabs; Sysmex Corporation; Abcam Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.; Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Exact Sciences Corporation; QIAGEN ; Active Motif, Inc.; Illumina Inc.

DNA Methylation Market Segment Insights

DNA Methylation Market By Technology Types

The Microarray segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.29% in 2024. Bisulfite genomic sequencing is related to a technology of a higher standard. To investigate the epigenetic patterns of immune-related illnesses triggered by tobacco consumption, Scientists have used whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. The development of this technology in research investigations to understand the negative effects of smoking and its association with diseases shows significant growth in the field.

Sequencing segment is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period due to the quick evolution of technologies that provide affordable, precise, and speedy outcomes. The segment growth is attributed to the quick evolution of technologies that provide speedy, precise, and affordable outcomes. Bisulfite genomic sequencing is commonly related to the valid technology available. To investigate the epigenetic profile of immune-related diseases triggered by smoking scientists have used whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. The expansion of this technology in research endeavors to increase the negative impacts of smoking and its connection to various diseases provides significant growth in the market.

DNA Methylation Market By Product Types

Enzymes segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 35.9% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for protein-modifying and enzymes in the DNA methylation market. The segment growth is attributed to the rising demand for enzymes and protein-modifying in the market for DNA methylation. These are widely used in genome-wide analysis, genomic research, and agronomic research. Enzymes are still commonly used in DNA methylation reactions for sequencing analysis such as pyrosequencing and Illumina sequencing.

The Instruments & software segment is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by increasing usage of NGS technologies has transformed the investigation of DNA methylation and enabled cost-effective and efficient assessment of epigenetic patterns. Microarray technologies offer an accurate and flexible method for investigating DNA methylation, particularly for focused examinations. The increasing understanding of the prevalence of epigenetics in biological procedures has resulted in a need for DNA methylation analysis tools and higher levels of research are further driving the market growth.

DNA Methylation Market By Application Types

The Clinical research segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 40.3% in 2024 due to the growing number of clinical trials for various diseases worldwide. The segment growth is attributed to the growing number of clinical trials for several diseases globally. In addition, rising high investment in research and development, along with increasing demand for significant biomarkers, provides additional possibilities for growth. The multiple phases include developing risk and predisposition, providing individualized care for recurring and chronic illnesses, and early detection screening. Thus, the identification of disease-related biomarkers revolutionizes precision medicine and holds great promise.

The diagnostic segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. DNA methylation profiling is a developing tool that promises to increase the efficiency of pathological diagnosis. Methylation profiling can serve as a cancer diagnostic tool for all types of tumors, despite being a new arrival.

DNA Methylation Market By End Use Types

The Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 47.0% in 2024. The major factor contributing to the segment growth in genomics and molecular biology is the increasing use of DNA methylation. Furthermore, the increasing usage of advanced technologies including NGS by vital market players is also expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

The Research and academia segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the rising research and development activities across the field of epigenetics. In addition, the growing governmental financial support is constantly encouraging factors for economic expansion and is further expected to drive the market segment.

Expansion of Pharma Industry: North America’s Dominance to Submit

North America dominated the DNA methylation market in 2024. The market in the region is attributed to the comprehensive network of research and development and manufacturing centers, along with the rise in product approvals and introductions. Furthermore, the increasing request for protein expression systems has also played an important role in the market growth.

The U.S DNA methylation market accounted for the market share of 71.8% in 2024. The country's growth is attributed to the emergence of more startups in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, increasing partnerships among academic institutions, and the increasing use of DNA methylation detection technology as epigenetic biomarkers.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8933

Government Support & Innovation: Asia to Expand Rapidly

The region is expected to experience significant growth in the market for DNA methylation during the forecast period supported by several government initiatives. Furthermore, the rising attention from international companies on the emerging markets of the region supports the market expansion.

The increased use of NGS technologies has enabled affordable and efficient DNA methylation analysis, driving market growth. Microarray techniques provide an accurate and flexible method for researching DNA methylation, particularly for focused examinations. The Chinese government’s funding of healthcare services and facilities is developing a conducive atmosphere for the growth of the DNA methylation market during the forecast period.

DNA Methylation Market Top Companies

• New England Biolabs

• Sysmex Corporation

• Abcam Limited

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

• Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• QIAGEN

• Active Motif, Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

DNA Methylation Market Recent Developments

• In February 2024, a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies and a certified Oxford Nanopore Technologies' laboratory, Wasatch Biolabs launched a proprietary Targeted DNA Methylation Sequencing Service for clinical service providers and researchers. The technique is bisulfite and amplification conversion-free, effectively enabling WBL to create custom methylation panels and bypassing the most common limitations of targeted methylation analysis.

• In June 2024, TruDiagnostic, epigenetic research and clinical health applications, laboratory launched the first ever, epigenetic aging analysis of individual organ systems, using system-specific and validated trained clocks. These technologies were developed by scientists at Yale University.

• In July 2022, a next-generation molecular diagnostics company, BillionToOne announced the launch of Northstar Select™ and Northstar Response™, its first oncology liquid biopsy products.

Related Report -

· DNA & Gene Chip Market- The DNA and gene chip market size was exhibited at USD 10.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 30.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

· Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market- The global targeted DNA RNA sequencing market size was valued at USD 10.85 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 64.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2033.

· Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market- The global enzymatic DNA synthesis market size was valued at USD 233.90 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2,454.34 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2024 to 2033.

· DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market- The global DNA and Gene Cloning Services market size was exhibited at USD 3.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 13.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

· Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 14.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.02% from 2024 to 2033.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the DNA methylation market

Technology

· Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

· Microarray

· Sequencing

· Others

Product

· Consumables

· Kits & Reagents

· Enzymes

· Instruments & Software

Application

· Gene Therapy

· Clinical Research

· Diagnostics

· Others

End Use

· Hospital & Diagnostics Laboratories

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Research & Academia

Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8933

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344