DNA & Gene Chip Market Size to Hit Around USD 30.72 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global DNA and gene chip market size is calculated at USD 11.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 30.72 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The market growth is driven by the growing application of microarray technology in various fields, such as drug discovery and agriculture. In addition, advancements in genomic research and the increasing demand for personalized cancer treatments are likely to boost the market growth.

The DNA and gene chip market deals with a combination of technologies that simultaneously detect expression levels of at least thousands of DNA sequences named genes using a slide with DNA spots attached to it. A DNA microarray is a collection of DNA spots. Doctors use DNA microarrays to measure the expression levels for huge numbers of genotypes of multiple areas and genes simultaneously in a genome. In addition, microarrays support diagnosing medicine development, toxicological research, and disease and gene discovery. The rising demand for biochips is accelerating the market growth. These procedures enable major profiling of cancer cell genes, separate cancer cells from blood samples, and assist medical professionals in efficiently executing treatments and targeting tumors.

Moreover, technical innovations such as fabrication procedures, computational capabilities, and enhancements in robotics have catalyzed the implementation of DNA microarrays in clinical labs. The increasing awareness of early cancer detection is a major factor boosting the market, as gene and DNA chips are vital for ascertaining epigenetic and genetic markers in cancer cells. Thus, the widespread use of gene chips in gene expression, genomics studies, and drug discovery is expected to fuel the market growth.

DNA And Gene Chip Market Key Takeaways:

• North America DNA and gene chip market dominated the global market with a commanding market share of 41.0% in 2023.

• Consumables dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.8% in 2023.

• The instrumentation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

• The oligonucleotide DNA microarray held a significant revenue share in 2023.

• The complementary DNA microarray market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

• Cancer diagnosis and treatment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.8% in 2023.

• Drug discovery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

• The academic & government research institutes led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.0% in 2023.

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the projected years.

DNA And Gene Chip Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 12.77 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 30.72 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024 - 2033 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion/million and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, type, application, end use, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies; Illumina, Inc.; Revvity; Arrayit Corporation; Macrogen, Inc.; Asper Biotech; CapitalBio Technology Co., Ltd.; Greiner Bio-One International GmbH; Microarrays Inc.; Biodiscovery LLC; Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited; TOSHIBA HOKUTO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION; Savyon Diagnostics; Applied Micro Arrays; BIOMÉRIEUX Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Growth Factors

• The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and rising technological innovations in gene expression contribute to market expansion.

• Rising technological advancements in fabrication approaches, computational proficiencies, and robotics are expected to drive market growth in the near future.

• With the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide, there is a high demand for biochips. Biochips help separate cancer cells from blood samples and treatment executions.

• The availability of cost-effective ancillary devices and reagents further contributes to the growth of the market.

Classification of Microarray Based on the Types of Probes Used

Based on the types of probes used, microarrays are of twelve different types:

DNA microarrays: DNA microarray is also known as gene chip, DNA chip, or biochip. It either measures DNA or uses DNA as a part of its detection system. There are four different types of DNA microarrays: cDNA microarrays, oligo DNA microarrays, BAC microarrays and SNP microarrays.

MMChips: MMchip allows the integrative analysis of cross-platform and between-laboratory data. It studies interactions between DNA and protein. ChIP-chip (Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) followed by array hybridization) and ChIP-seq (ChIP followed by massively parallel sequencing) are the two techniques used.

Protein microarrays: it acts as a platform for characterization of hundreds of thousands of proteins in a highly parallel way. Protein microarray is of three types, and these are analytical protein microarrays, functional protein microarrays and reverse-phase protein microarrays.

Peptide microarrays: these types of arrays are used for the detailed analyses or optimization of protein–protein interactions. It helps in antibody recognition by screening proteomes.

Tissue microarrays: tissue microarray paraffin blocks that are formed by separating cylindrical tissue cores from various donors and embedding it into a single microarray. This is mainly used in pathology.

Cellular microarrays : they are also called transfection microarrays or living-cell-microarrays, and are used for screening large-scale chemical and genomic libraries and systematically investigating the local cellular microenvironment.

Chemical compound microarrays: this is used for drug screening and drug discovery. This microarray has the capacity to identify and evaluate small molecules and so it is more useful than the other technologies used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Antibody microarrays: they are also referred to as antibody array or antibody chip. These are protein-specific microarrays that contain a collection of capture antibodies placed inside a microscope slide. They are used for detecting antigens.

Carbohydrate arrays: they are also called glycoarrays. Carbohydrate arrays are used in screening proteomes that are carbohydrate binding. They can also be utilized in calculating protein binding affinities and automization of solid-support synthesis for glycans.

Phenotype microarrays: phenotype microarrays or PMs are mainly used in drug development. They quantitatively measure thousands of cellular phenotypes all at once. It is also used in functional genomics and toxicological testing.

Reverse phase protein microarrays: they are microarrays of lysates or serum. Mostly used in clinical trials, especially in the field of cancer, they also have pharmaceutical uses. In some cases, they can also be used in the study of biomarkers.

Interferometric reflectance imaging sensor or IRIS: IRIS is a biosensor that is used to analyze protein–protein, protein–DNA, and DNA–DNA interactions. It does not make use of fluorescent labels. It is made of Si/SiO 2 substrates prepared by robotic spotting.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Segment Insights

Product Insights

Consumables dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.8% in 2023 owing to the increased accessibility of various reagents and other aiding components required for executing microarray procedures. This is mainly due to the increasing availability of various reagents that are required for executing microarray processes. In addition, this can be related to cost savings resulting from the inception of new equipment with great computing speed and rising technological advancements that accelerate the efficacy of microarray procedures.

The instrumentation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for data analysis software, the rising focus on personalized medicine, enhanced accuracy and sensitivity, and advancements in microarray technologies.

Type Insights

The oligonucleotide DNA microarray segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. This is primarily due to the cost-effectiveness and capability of oligonucleotide DNA microarray to monitor the expression of each gene in the genome. Furthermore, it offers various advantages over cDNA microarray, making it a powerful tool for analyzing single nucleotide polymorphisms and offering controlled hybridization specificity.

The complementary DNA microarray segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the rising developments and advancements in microarray technology, which enhance specificity and sensitivity and make them more reliable and competent for different applications.

Application Insights

Cancer diagnosis and treatment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.8% in 2023 pertaining to the supporting targeted cancer therapies while minimizing the extremely painful biopsies that provide a better patient’s genomic outline. However, DNA and gene chips help develop targeted cancer therapies and offer a better genomic outline for patients. Furthermore, the rising demand for personalized medicine, cancer research funding, and gene expression technology advancements further contribute to segmental growth.

Drug discovery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of genomic chip arrays, which improve traditional drug discovery procedures. These chips facilitate clinical trials, compound screening, validation, and disease pathway identification, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in drug development.

End-user Insights

The academic & government research institutes led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.0% in 2023 attributed to the increasing government and private investments in genomic and technological developments. The segment growth is attributed to rising private and government investments in technological and genomic developments. In addition, rising government funding in genetic research and biotechnology companies, as well as increasing partnerships across academic institutions, bolstered the segment.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the projected years, The segment growth is attributed to the rising adoption of DNA and gene chips for developing personalized treatment and early disease detection. In addition, the growing demand for targeted therapies and the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases further drive the segment growth.

Regional Insights

North America DNA and gene chip market dominated the global market with a commanding market share of 41.0% in 2023. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of various diseases, such as genetic diseases and cancer, in the region. The multipurpose applications and advantages of DNA and gene chips, combined with growing investment in advanced medical technology for optimized results, contributed to the regional market growth.

U.S. DNA and Gene Chip Market Trends

The U.S. is leading the market for DNA and gene chips due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the rising research for biomarker discovery, target identification, and drug discovery. Furthermore, there is a high demand for DNA microarrays in hospitals for various purposes, such as prenatal screening, infectious disease detection, and cancer diagnosis. The rising healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market in the U.S.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market

The Asia Pacific DNA & gene chip market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. This is due to the rapidly evolving biotechnology and expanding healthcare expenditure, with investments from the commercial and public sectors aligned with the demand for improved and enhanced results.

China DNA and gene chip market Trends

In China, the market is projected to expand at a rapid growth rate in the near future. This is primarily due to the need for genomics in various fields, such as diagnostics, agriculture, and drug discovery. Moreover, the increasing demand for precision medicine boosts the market in the country.

The Japan DNA and Gene Chip Market Trends

The market in Japan is likely to grow rapidly, owing to the high demand for personalized medicines and the rising emphasis on precision medicines. Furthermore, the use of DNA microarrays in diagnostics and advancements in healthcare have contributed to market growth. In addition, the availability of high-tech microarrays, including automation, better data analysis, and sophisticated throughput platforms, enhances competencies and performance.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the DNA and gene chip market include Biodiscovery LLC, Microarrays Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, CapitalBio Technology Co., Ltd., Asper Biotech, Arrayit Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., Revvity, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are focusing on continuous innovation and development to gain a prominent place in the industry.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Top Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

• Illumina, Inc.

• Revvity

• Arrayit Corporation

• Macrogen, Inc.

• Asper Biotech

• CapitalBio Technology Co., Ltd.

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

• Microarrays Inc.,

• Biodiscovery LLC

• Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

• TOSHIBA HOKUTO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

• Savyon Diagnostics

• Applied Micro Arrays

• BIOMÉRIEUX

Recent Developments in the Market

• In January 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, announced the expansion of a new leading gene synthesis service, Twist Express Genes, with an order-to-ship turnaround starting at five business days, to involve larger DNA preparations up to 1 milligram.

• In March 2024, Nucleus Genomics announced the launch of its DNA analysis product, which aims to bring the advantages of personalized medicine to everyone.

• In August 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new chromosomal microarray designed to improve cytogenetic research lab profitability, efficiency, and productivity with an industry-leading two-day turnaround time.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the DNA and gene chip market

By Product

• Consumables

• Instrumentation

By Type

• Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays

• Complementary DNA Microarrays

• BAC Clone Chips

• Others

By Application

• Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

• Gene Expression

• Genotyping

• Genomics

• Drug Discovery

• Agricultural Biotechnology

• Others

By End use

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

• Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

