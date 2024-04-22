Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow At 22.67% CAGR Till 2033

The global cell therapy market size was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 37.42 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 22.67% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033 according to Nova One Advisor.

Key Takeaways:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Autologous therapy segment dominated the market with a share of 92.0% in the year 2023.

The oncology segment dominated the overall market with the largest revenue share 78% in 2023.

Cell Therapy Market Size in U.S. 2024 to 2033

The U.S. cell therapy market size was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 19.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.18 % from 2024 to 2033.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2023. This is attributed to the collaborative research initiatives by research institutes and the pharmaceutical giants. There are emerging advancements in the region through numerous collaborations. For instance, in June 2023, Immatics entered into a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop Gamma Delta Allogeneic Cell Therapy Programs. The availability of funds from government organizations significantly contributes to market growth in the U.S. For instance, in January 2023, Cellino Biotech announced that it raised around USD 80 million through a Series A financing round from 8VC, Felicis Ventures, and other investors. The company plans to use these funds to expand access to stem cell-derived therapies to develop the first independent human cell foundry by 2025.