Dispatch Bio Appoints Mauro Avanzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Avanzi to lead clinical development strategy and execution as Dispatch advances first programs into clinic in 2026

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Bio, a biotech company engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform, today announced the appointment of Mauro Avanzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Avanzi is a Board-certified hematologist/oncologist, a physician-scientist and an immunologist with more than 15 years of clinical development experience across early and late stages. He will lead Dispatch’s clinical team to advance Dispatch’s growing pipeline of therapeutic candidates, with first-in-human studies planned for 2026.

“We are excited to welcome Mauro as the Chief Medical Officer at Dispatch. His rare combination of scientific rigor, clinical expertise, humility and passion make him the most ideal CMO for Dispatch,” said Sabah Oney, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dispatch.

“I am honored to join Dispatch as Chief Medical Officer. Over the course of my career, I have seen firsthand both the power and the limitations of immunotherapies. What excites me about Dispatch is the opportunity we have to overcome those limitations and provide cancer patients and their families with a real chance of a cure,” said Dr. Avanzi. “The Flare platform represents a bold and scientifically elegant approach, and I look forward to working with this extraordinary team to advance our programs into the clinic and beyond.”

Prior to joining Dispatch, Dr. Avanzi served as Chief Medical Officer at Shoreline Bio, where he led the development of allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Previously, Dr. Avanzi was Vice President of Clinical Development at Neogene Therapeutics (acquired by AstraZeneca), where he advanced multiple TCR-T cell programs targeting private and shared neoantigens for the treatment of solid tumors. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Kite Pharma (acquired by Gilead), supporting multiple CAR T and TCR-T cell clinical programs across all stages of development, including the commercial approval of Yescarta for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dr. Avanzi earned his M.D. at Campinas Medical School (Puc) in Brazil and completed an internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at São Paulo University. He completed his Ph.D. research at the New York Blood Center/Santa Casa Medical School and a post-doctoral fellowship focusing on CAR T cells at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Dispatch Bio

Established in 2022, Dispatch Bio was founded with a bold purpose: to help create a world where all cancer patients can be cured. To achieve this, the company is engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform. This novel approach combines the strengths of immunotherapy with a tumor-specific viral vector, both engineered to clear tumor cells with precision and power. Dispatch has operations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, with access to world-class researchers. To learn more, visit www.dispatchbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

