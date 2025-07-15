Disc Medicine Appoints Nadim Ahmed to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Nadim Ahmed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ahmed is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Therapeutics.

“I am excited to welcome Nadim to Disc’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “His track record of successful drug launches and deep expertise in hematological diseases will be invaluable as we advance bitopertin towards commercialization in EPP and continue development of the rest of our hematology pipeline.”

“With multiple meaningful catalysts expected in the coming months, including a potential NDA filing and launch for bitopertin in EPP, I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Disc at this exciting time,” Mr. Ahmed commented. “I look forward to partnering with the team as they work to transition Disc to a commercial-stage company and deliver on the full potential of its rich development pipeline.”

Mr. Ahmed joins the Disc Medicine Board with more than twenty-five years of leadership experience across a range of development and commercialization roles. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer at Cullinan Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of clinical-stage programs focused on oncology and autoimmune diseases. Prior to Cullinan Therapeutics, Mr. Ahmed worked at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he served as President, Hematology and at Celgene Corporation where he served as President, Global Hematology & Oncology. At Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene, Mr. Ahmed oversaw multiple product launches and served as a member of both companies’ Leadership Teams. He holds a Master of Science degree from Loughborough University, UK and a Bachelor of Science degree from University College London, UK.

