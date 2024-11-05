Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Oral presentation of complete data from Phase 1b trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF)

Poster presentations across all programs, including updates from ongoing clinical studies and new translational data in preclinical models supporting use in existing and additional indications

Management will host a conference call during the ASH meeting on Sunday, December 8 at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST



WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple programs in its hematology portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego, CA on December 7-10, 2024.

“We’re delighted to be presenting such a robust set of data at ASH showcasing the significant progress we’ve made across our entire portfolio. At the meeting, we’ll be providing clinical updates on each of our core development programs, setting us up for the next stages of development in EPP, MF and polycythemia vera,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “In addition, we look forward to sharing translational data from preclinical studies in new indications such as anemia of inflammatory bowel disease (DISC-0974) and sickle cell disease (DISC-3405), providing further evidence of the broad potential of Disc’s programs.”

Management will host a call during the ASH meeting to review highlights of the presented data and plans for next steps in development on Sunday, December 8 at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

Details of Presentations and Abstracts:

The full abstracts are now available through the ASH conference website. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the clinical study abstracts published today contain previously presented data; new data and analyses are reserved for presentation at the conference.

DISC-0974 Oral Presentation:

Abstract Number: 657

Title: A Phase 1b Study of DISC-0974, an Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Anemia

Date / Time: Sunday, December 8, 5:00pm PST

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

Bitopertin Poster Presentations:

Publication Number: 1089

Title: Results from the AURORA Study: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Saturday, December 7, 5:30pm – 7:30pm PST

Presenting Author: Amy Dickey, M.D., MSc

Abstract Number: 1093

Title: Results from the BEACON Trial: A Phase 2, Randomized, Open-Label Study of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Sunday, December 8, 5:30pm – 7:30pm PST

Presenting Author: Gayle Ross, M.D.

Abstract Number: 3631

Title: The EPP LIGHT Study: A Survey Describing the Burden of Erythropoietic Protoporphyria and X-Linked Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Sunday, December 8, 6:00pm – 8:00pm PST

Presenting Author: Hetanshi Naik, Ph.D., M.S.

Abstract Number: 2460

Title: Inhibition of Glycine Transporter 1 Reduces Phototoxicity in a Mouse Model of Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)

Date / Time: Sunday, December 8, 6:00pm – 8:00pm PST

Presenter: Yi Xiang, Ph.D.

DISC-0974 Poster Presentations:

Abstract Number: 3849

Title: Anti-Hemojuvelin Monoclonal Antibody Reverses Anemia and Exerts Disease-Modifying Effects in a Mouse Model of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Date / Time: Monday, December 9, 6:00pm – 8:00pm PST

Presenting Author: Julia Xu, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 1752

Title: Anti-Hemojuvelin Monoclonal Antibody Alleviated Anemia Induced By Ruxolitinib Treatment in Mice

Date / Time: Saturday, December 7, 5:30pm – 7:30pm PST

Presenting Author: Julia Xu, Ph.D.

DISC-3405 Poster Presentations:

Abstract Number: 1092

Title: Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study of DISC-3405, a Recombinant Humanized Antibody Targeting TMPRSS6

Date / Time: Saturday, December 7, 5:30pm – 7:30pm PST

Presenting Author: Guowen Liu, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 3863

Title: Pharmacological Inhibition of TMPRSS6 Decreases Hemoglobin Concentration and Red Blood Cell (RBC) Hemolysis in a Mouse Model of Sickle Cell Disease

Date / Time: Monday, December 9, 6:00pm – 8:00pm PST

Presenting Author: Silvia Giannini, Ph.D.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com .

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to the next stages of its development programs in EPP, MF and polycythemia vera, and with respect to the potential of its development programs in new indications. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com