Dilon Technologies, Inc. Closes $9 Million in Growth Capital Financing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilon Technologies ®, a global leader in medical devices for biosurgery and breast cancer treatment and diagnosis, today announced a $9 million growth capital investment from JGB Management Inc. The investment will support Dilon's continued double-digit revenue growth and operational scaling.

Dilon Technologies has built a robust presence in surgical settings with a portfolio of products that improve clinical outcomes.

"We are proud to partner with JGB as we advance our mission to deliver evidence-based surgical solutions worldwide," said George Makhoul, CEO of Dilon Technologies. "This funding empowers us to continue delivering best-in-class innovations that improve patient care."

HEMOBLAST Bellows® is a groundbreaking advanced hemostatic agent used in a wide range of surgeries—including cardiac, general, and orthopedic procedures. It remains the only FDA-approved product specifically indicated for the control of minimal, mild, and moderate bleeding. Now utilized in several hundred U.S. hospitals, HEMOBLAST® Bellows continues to redefine standards in surgical hemostasis.

Another key product, MarginProbe® an in-surgery, real-time breast cancer margin assessment device. It enables surgeons to assess lumpectomy margins intraoperatively, significantly reducing the need for repeat surgeries. Clinical studies show MarginProbe® reduces re-excision rates by 25% to 80%. A 2025 study published in The American Surgeon Journal highlighted a 42% reduction in re-excision for patients with DCIS. A next-generation version of the device has been submitted to the FDA, with approval anticipated by year-end.

Dilon's Navigator™ Gamma Probe product line, a market-leading tool for radio-guided lymphatic mapping and tumor localization, continues to perform strongly worldwide. A new, enhanced version is expected to launch by late 2025.

"We are pleased to partner with Dilon Technologies to help them grow in their mission to provide surgical solutions worldwide," said Brett Cohen, CEO of JGB Management Inc.

Dilon Technologies® Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative technologies used in hemostasis, cancer detection and assessment, and airway management. Dilon's growing surgical portfolio includes:

HEMOBLAST Bellows ® : The only FDA-approved powder-form hemostatic agent for minimal, mild, and moderate bleeding.

: The only FDA-approved powder-form hemostatic agent for minimal, mild, and moderate bleeding. MarginProbe ® : A groundbreaking real-time margin assessment tool for breast cancer surgery.

: A groundbreaking real-time margin assessment tool for breast cancer surgery. Navigator™ System: A leading surgical gamma probe for tumor localization and lymphatic mapping.

TrueView 100 Pro: A surgical specimen analyzer for intraoperative use.

CoPilot VL+®: A compact, portable video laryngoscope for airway visualization.

About JGB Management Inc.



JGB Management Inc., founded by Brett Cohen in 2005, is an alternative asset management firm focused on investing in niche credit-oriented situations. JGB specializes in privately negotiated investments. The firm is based in Westport CT.

