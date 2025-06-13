SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dignify Therapeutics Announces Jeff Welch as Chief Operating Officer

June 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a pharmaceutical and medical device development company focused on restoring bowel and bladder control for elderly and neurologically impaired individuals, today announced that Jeff Welch has been named as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welch comes to Dignify with over two decades of diverse business experience as a successful entrepreneur and business executive from startup to acquisition. He has worked as a senior executive in clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and med-tech companies seeking to develop their assets into safe and effective treatment options. His experience includes multiple leadership roles in business development, branding, marketing, corporate communications, and strategic planning activities.

We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our executive team," said Anthony DiTonno, CEO of Dignify. His skills and experience align well with Dignify's business priorities. As we enter a pivotal phase of growth, Jeff has a wide appreciation of the complexities associated with getting a drug or device to market. From fundraising and building a team of KOLs to navigating the regulatory landscape, he will be instrumental in executing our mission to bring Dignify's treatments to patients.

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists, Dignify Therapeutics' mission is to provide practical and convenient treatments for bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions, primarily using a repositioning strategy of drug discovery that the team has successfully implemented multiple times over the last 20 years in the fields of urology and gastroenterology.

The Company is funded by founders, venture capital firms (RA Capital Management and Eshelman Ventures), the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the One NC Small Business Program, and the NIH SBIR/STTR program (with 18 awards and approximately $18 million in funding). Dignify Therapeutics is located in the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignify-therapeutics-announces-jeff-welch-as-chief-operating-officer-302480520.html

SOURCE Dignify Therapeutics

