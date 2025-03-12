SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update March 18, 2025

March 12, 2025 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today that its full-year 2024 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, March 17th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, March 18th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:


Date:

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time:

7:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM EDT

Web access:

https://app.webinar.net/yzor97w9Nvj

Dial In:

(800) 836-8184

Conference ID:

50034

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 25, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 50034#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Minnesota Earnings
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
