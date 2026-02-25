DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investment bank conferences.

Details

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Boston, Massachusetts

Fireside chat with Rick Pauls, CEO, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Miami, Florida

Fireside chat with Rick Pauls, CEO on Wednesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Miami, Florida

Company presentation by Rick Pauls, CEO, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a current focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

