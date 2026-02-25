SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investment bank conferences.



Details

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference
Boston, Massachusetts 
Fireside chat with Rick Pauls, CEO, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 
Miami, Florida 
Fireside chat with Rick Pauls, CEO on Wednesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 
Miami, Florida 
Company presentation by Rick Pauls, CEO, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a current focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.


Contacts

Contact:
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

Minnesota Events
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner