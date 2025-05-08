Diabetes Care Market Size to worth to Reach USD 62.73 Billion by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global diabetes care market is estimated to be valued at USD 34.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 62.73 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7488

Global Diabetes Care Market Key Takeaways

• The global diabetes market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, totaling US$ 34.51 Bn in 2025 and US$ 62.73 Bn by 2032.

• By product type, glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to account for a revenue of around USD 16.46 Bn in 2025. This is attributable to high adoption of these devices for improving the management of diabetes care efficiently.

• Based on diabetes type, the type 2 diabetes segment will likely account for nearly 2/3 of the global diabetes care market share in 2025.

• In terms of end user, hospitals & clinics category is set to dominate the industry, holding a revenue share of 54.7% in 2025.

• North America is poised to retain its dominance, accounting for a major revenue of about USD 14.87 Bn in 2025.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest diabetes care market analysis, Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest growth rate during the assessment period. This can be attributed to increasing diabetic population and improved access to diabetic care devices and services.

Diabetes Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 USD 34.51 Bn Estimated Value by 2032 USD 62.73 Bn Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Diabetes Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Growing diabetic population • Rising demand for advanced treatment devices Growth Drivers • High cost of diabetes care devices • Strict regulatory approval process for new products



Increasing Global Diabetes Burden Fueling Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant diabetes care market growth factors. One such major factor is the increasing incidence of diabetes, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, across the world.

There is an alarming rise in the cases of diabetes globally, and the trend is expected to further escalate in the coming years. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 589 million adults are living with diabetes.

The number of people living with diabetes is projected to reach 853 million by 2045, driven by factors like rising geriatric population and adoption of unhealthy dietary habits. This increasing prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to drive diabetes care market demand throughout the assessment period.

Get Up to 25% Discount on the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7488

High Development Costs and Regulatory Hurdles Restraining Market Growth

The future diabetes care market outlook looks optimistic. However, some factors are expected to limit its growth to some extent. These include high cost of diabetes care devices and treatments, presence of strict regulatory policies, and increasing product recalls.

Advanced diabetes care technologies, including insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, are generally expensive. This cost factor deters people, especially in low- and middle-income nations, from purchasing these devices, thereby limiting diabetes care market growth.

Recalls of diabetes care products are becoming more frequent, eroding consumer trust and negatively affecting sales. For instance, in May 2024, Roche initiated a recall of certain AccuChek Guide blood glucose meters due to health risks.

Similarly, in July 2024, Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. started recalling FreeStyle Libre 2 sensors (continuous glucose monitoring sensors) due to the risk of inaccurate high glucose readings. Such product recalls are negatively impacting growth of the diabetes care market.

Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis Creating Growth Opportunities

Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasingly launching awareness campaigns to educate people about diabetes, its risk factors, early symptoms, and treatment options. These initiatives are expected to enhance early diagnosis rates and drive demand for diabetes monitoring and treatment devices in the coming years.

Many governments are also focusing on enhancing diabetes care in medical facilities by investing in advanced diabetes care technologies like continuous glucose monitoring systems. This will likely create lucrative growth avenues for diabetes care device manufacturers.

Emerging Diabetes Care Market Trends

There is a growing trend towards personalized diabetes management. This is prompting companies to develop and offer tailored treatment plans using genomic profiling and patient-specific data for enhanced outcomes and reduced complications.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices are gaining immense traction owing to their accuracy and real-time monitoring capabilities. They are gradually replacing traditional blood glucose meters. High adoption of these devices will play a key role in improving the diabetes care market value.

Technological advancements in diabetes care devices are revolutionizing the industry. Companies are continuously developing smart insulin pens, continuous glucose monitors, and AI-powered diabetes apps to stay ahead of the competition. These advanced solutions are making diabetes management more effective and convenient.

There is also a rising trend of incorporating artificial intelligence into diabetes management tools. Top players like Medtronic and Abbott are striving to enhance their continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology with AI-powered features.

Leading diabetes care product manufacturers are also focusing on creating automated insulin delivery systems that can automatically adjust insulin doses based on CGM readings. For instance, in August 2024, Abbott and Medtronic partnered to develop an integrated CGM system. This system is based on Abbott’s advanced FreeStyle Libre Technology and is designed to connect with Medtronic’s automated insulin delivery and smart insulin pen systems. The integration aims to enable automatic insulin adjustments to maintain glucose levels within the target range.

Many diabetes care companies are ramping up their investment in R&D to develop non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies, including wearable devices, that can measure blood sugar levels without skin penetration.

Ask for Customization Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7488

Analyst’s View

“The future of diabetes care market looks bright, considering the increasing diabetes prevalence globally and advancements in diabetic care products,” said senior analyst Manisha Vibhute. “Shift towards homecare and self-monitoring is expected to lead to a higher demand for home-based diabetes management devices in the coming years.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in diabetes care market report:

- Abbott

- Medtronic

- Roche AG

- Insulet Corporation

- Pumps It, Inc.

- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

- Embecta Corp

- Ypsomed AG

- Terumo

- SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd

- Novo Nordisk A/S

- ViCentra B.V.

- Microtec Medical Ltd

- Dexcom, Inc.

- CeQur Corporation

Key Developments

· In March 2025, Insulet Corporation announced expansion of its revolutionary Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in four more international markets, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, and Switzerland. This new device has the tendency to transform the lives of millions of diabetic patients.

· In August 2024, Medtronic Plc received U.S. FDA approval for its Simplera CGM. It is Medtronic’s first disposable, all-in-one CGM, designed to be half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs.

· In February 2024, Dexcom Inc. introduced Dexcom ONE+, its latest CGM system for effective diabetes management. The new system is designed to ensure more people can gain access to accurate, easy-to-use, real-time continuous glucose monitoring.

· In November 2023, Terumo India launched a new Insulin Syringe for patients requiring daily insulin shots to manage diabetes.

Make Smarter Decisions – Buy the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7488

Detailed Segmentation-

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Glucose Monitoring Devices



Blood glucose monitoring (BGM)





Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)





Flash glucose monitoring (FGM)



Insulin Pumps



Patch pump





Tethered pump





Implanted insulin pump



Others (Insulin Syringes, Pen Needles, etc.)

Diabetes Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Type 2 Diabetes



Type 1 Diabetes



Other (Gestational Diabetes, etc.)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals & Clinics



Homecare Settings



Ambulatory Care Settings



Others (Academic and Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, etc.)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Related Links:

Global type 1 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.97 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 26.22 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6,486.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10,080.2 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Diabetes Apps Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.53 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.62 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2025 to 2032.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362

UK: +442039578553

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com